6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Necklaces, Bracelets, & Chains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$17.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rings segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Costume Jewelry market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Costume Jewelry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Ear Rings Segment Corners a 20.9% Share in 2020

In the global Ear Rings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 214-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Avon Products Inc.

BaubleBar

Chanel SA

Gianni Versace S.p.A

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

GUESS, Inc.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Halcyon Days

K&M Accessories

PANDORA A/S

PRADA

Roman Research, Inc.

Swarovski Group

Zara







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Costume Jewelry - A Lucrative Segment of Fashion Industry

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

A Snapshot on Market Characteristics

Apparel Purchases Influence Choice of Costume Jewelry

Seasonality and Demographics Promote Demand

Ever Green Costume Jewelry

Jewelry Market - An Overview

Trade Statistics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Costume Jewelry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Avon Products, Inc. (UK)

BaubleBar (USA)

Buckley London (UK)

Chanel SA (France)

GIANNI VERSACE S.p.A (Italy)

Giorgio Armani S.p.A (Italy)

Gucci Group NV (Italy)

Guess, Inc. (USA)

Halcyon Days (UK)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden)

H. Stern S.A (Brazil)

K&M Accessories (USA)

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (France)

PANDORA A/S (Denmark)

PRADA (Italy)

Roman Research, Inc. (USA)

Swarovski Group (Austria)

Zara (Spain)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bold Jewelry - An Overriding Trend of Late

Technology Brings About a Transformation of the Jewelry Industry

Fashion Meets Functionality with Wearable Technology

Select Fashionable Wearable Techs

Augmented Reality Brings in a Revolution in Jewelry Shopping

Luxury Brands Woo Customers with High-End Costume Jewelry

Fashion Trends Dictate New Jewelry Designs

Blending Metals And Materials - An ongoing Trend

Self- Purchasing Spurs Lifestyle Brands to Offer Costume Jewelry

3D Printing Simplifies Jewelry Making

Costume Jewelry Makers Turn to New Materials

Favorable Demographic Trends Spur Market Opportunities

Women - The Largest Consumer Base

Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for High End

Costume Jewelry

Men Embrace Costume Jewelry

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment

Growing Middle Class Population to Promote Market Expansion

Improving Standards of Living in Developing Countries

Consumer Spending and Economic Scenario

Artificial Jewelry Raises Environmental/Health Concerns

Heavy Metal Contamination Continues to Remain a Cause for Concern

Channels of Distribution

Branding

Brick & Mortar Stores Continue to be a Major Draw for Costume

Jewelry Sales

Online Retailing Emerges Major Growth Driver for Fashion

Accessories Market

Ranking of Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones Drives M-Commerce



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 64

