The Global Event & Exhibition Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during forecast period. Using of big data analytics which allows exhibitors to make strategic marketing programs and increasing attending exhibitions is driving the market growth. However, logistics challenges owing to travel restrictions is hampering the market growth.



An exhibition is an organized presentation and display of a selection of items. Exhibitions usually happen in a cultural or educational manner. Exhibitions can consist numerous things such as art in both important museums and smaller galleries, and also varieties such as more commercially focused exhibitions and trade fairs.



Based on the exhibition type, the B2B (business-to-business) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing global exhibition industry trend among companies and enterprises to promote their products and services. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as this region exciting place for businesses and commercial opportunities which helps the market to grow and also one of the leading countries for exhibitions across the globe.



Some of the key players profiled in the Event & Exhibition Market include Relx Group, Messe Mnchen, Gl Events, Messe Dsseldorf, Koelnmesse, Informa, Mch Group, Fiera Milano and Messe Frankfurt.



Exhibition Types Covered:

B2B (Business-to-Business)

B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

Mixed (Both B2B & B2C)

Revenue Streams Covered:

Sponsorship Fees

Entrance Fees

Services

Exhibitor Fees

Sectors Covered:

Industrial Sector

Hospitality Sector

Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Sector

Automotive & Transportation Sector

AFF & Energy Sector

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Event & Exhibition Market, By Exhibition Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 B2B (Business-to-Business)

5.3 B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

5.4 Mixed (Both B2B & B2C)



6 Global Event & Exhibition Market, By Revenue Stream

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sponsorship Fees

6.3 Entrance Fees

6.4 Services

6.5 Exhibitor Fees



7 Global Event & Exhibition Market, By Sector

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial Sector

7.3 Hospitality Sector

7.4 Entertainment

7.5 Consumer Goods & Retail Sector

7.6 Automotive & Transportation Sector

7.7 AFF & Energy Sector



8 Global Event & Exhibition Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Relx Group

10.2 Messe Mnchen

10.3 Gl Events

10.4 Messe Dsseldorf

10.5 Koelnmesse

10.6 Informa

10.7 Mch Group

10.8 Fiera Milano

10.9 Messe Frankfurt



