Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Riveting Tools - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Riveting Tools market accounted for $210.76 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $371.48 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. High utilization of riveting tools in construction industry and growth in the demand from the automotive industry are fuelling the market growth. However, increasing penetration of adhesives & tapes is hampering the market growth.
Riveting tools are normally a kind of fasteners, which has a smooth cylindrical shaft that interfaces head and tail. Riveting fasteners are utilized to help tension loads, and are even more effective in supporting shear load placed perpendicularly to their axes. It is most cost effective and superior procedure of fastening.
Based on the application, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, particularly in economies such as China and India and also recovery of the automotive manufacturing industry in Russia and Brazil. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing expansion of aerospace industry and high demand for truck and utility vehicles in the automotive industry.
Some of the key players profiled in the Riveting Tools Market include AVK Industrial Products, Gesipa Blindniettechnik GmbH, Ober SpA, Advanced Air Tool Company, Inc., Sioux Tools, Arconic Fastening Systems, Toptul, Karat Industrial Corporation, Soartec Industrial Corporation, Ace Rivet & Fastener, Inc., Cherry Aerospace, Honsel Umformtechnik, Shanghai Fast-Fix Rivet Corp., LOBTEX CO., LTD., E Ding Co., Ltd., Rivtec Ltd. And Astro Pneumatic Tool Company.
Products Covered:
Technologies Covered:
Applications Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
