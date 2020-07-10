New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$150.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.9% share of the global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$42.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$42.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Other End-Uses Segment Corners a 8% Share in 2020
In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 439-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introductory Prelude
Automotive Industry - A Bellwether ofMarket Prospects
Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines
Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growthfor Gears,
Drives & Speed Changers Industry
Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth
Improving US Economy Augurs Well for the Market
Cyclical Upturn Encourages Positive ManufacturingOutlook in
Asia-Pacific
Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demandin
Developing Countries
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Bharat Gears Ltd. (India)
Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A. (Italy)
BorgWarner, Inc. (USA)
Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)
Cone Drive (USA)
Curtis Machine Company, Inc. (USA)
Danfoss Group (Denmark)
David Brown Santasalo (UK)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
FLSmidth MAAG Gear (Switzerland)
Horsburgh & Scott (USA)
Hub City, Inc. (USA)
Kanzaki Kokyukoki Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Marine Gears, Inc. (USA)
Oerlikon Graziano (Italy)
Rexnord Corp. (USA)
Schneider Electric (France)
SEW Eurodrive (Germany)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Sumitomo Drive Technologies (USA)
Twin Disc, Inc. (USA)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Automobiles Production SpursMarket Demand
Opportunity Indicators
Gears - Vital Component of Automotive Systems
Key Trends in Automotive Gearbox Market
Growing Popularity of Steer-by-Wire Technology Drives Future
Demand for Power Steering Gears
Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Gears
and Drives
Industrial Gearboxes Market - An Overview
Asia-Pacific Leads the Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors Market
Growing Aerospace Sector Augurs Well for Market
Surging Air Traffic to Drive Growth in AircraftLanding Gear Market
Landing Gears Market for Commercial AircraftsWitness Surge Due
to Growing PassengerNumbers
Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery ManufacturingIndustry
Promises Bright Prospects
Need for High Quality Gears for UninterruptedProduction Process
Driving Gears Demand
Stable Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Wellfor Hydraulic Drilling
Equipment
Steady Growth in Global Power Generation ActivitySpurs Demand
Growing Focus on Exploiting Wind Energy SpursGrowth in Wind
Turbine Gear Market
Gears Used in Nuclear Power Plants to WitnessGrowth
Robust Demand for Construction Equipment OffersGrowth
Opportunities
Growing Demand for Mining Equipment Boosts Growthin Gear &
Gearbox Market
Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth
A Segmental Overview
Gears
Drives
Growing Impact of Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 15: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 17: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 18: Canadian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gears,
Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: Japanese Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 21: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 29: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: French Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 41: United Kingdom Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 45: Spanish Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 50: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 53: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 62: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 63: Indian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed
Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 77: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Gears, Drives and Speed
Changers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 87: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 92: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gears,
Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 95: Iranian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift
in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed
Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Gears, Drives and Speed
Changers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 105: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 298
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=GNW
