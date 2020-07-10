New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$150.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.9% share of the global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$42.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$42.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Other End-Uses Segment Corners a 8% Share in 2020

In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 439-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Bharat Gears Ltd.

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A.

BorgWarner, Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Cone Drive

Curtis Machine Company, Inc.

Danfoss Group

David Brown Santasalo

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.,

FLSmidth MAAG Gear

Horsburgh & Scott

Hub City, Inc.

Kanzaki Kokyukoki Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Marine Gears, Inc.

Oerlikon Graziano

Rexnord Corp.

Schneider Electric

SEW Eurodrive

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Drive Technologies

Twin Disc, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introductory Prelude

Automotive Industry - A Bellwether ofMarket Prospects

Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growthfor Gears,

Drives & Speed Changers Industry

Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth

Improving US Economy Augurs Well for the Market

Cyclical Upturn Encourages Positive ManufacturingOutlook in

Asia-Pacific

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demandin

Developing Countries

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Bharat Gears Ltd. (India)

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A. (Italy)

BorgWarner, Inc. (USA)

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

Cone Drive (USA)

Curtis Machine Company, Inc. (USA)

Danfoss Group (Denmark)

David Brown Santasalo (UK)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

FLSmidth MAAG Gear (Switzerland)

Horsburgh & Scott (USA)

Hub City, Inc. (USA)

Kanzaki Kokyukoki Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Marine Gears, Inc. (USA)

Oerlikon Graziano (Italy)

Rexnord Corp. (USA)

Schneider Electric (France)

SEW Eurodrive (Germany)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Sumitomo Drive Technologies (USA)

Twin Disc, Inc. (USA)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Automobiles Production SpursMarket Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Gears - Vital Component of Automotive Systems

Key Trends in Automotive Gearbox Market

Growing Popularity of Steer-by-Wire Technology Drives Future

Demand for Power Steering Gears

Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Gears

and Drives

Industrial Gearboxes Market - An Overview

Asia-Pacific Leads the Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors Market

Growing Aerospace Sector Augurs Well for Market

Surging Air Traffic to Drive Growth in AircraftLanding Gear Market

Landing Gears Market for Commercial AircraftsWitness Surge Due

to Growing PassengerNumbers

Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery ManufacturingIndustry

Promises Bright Prospects

Need for High Quality Gears for UninterruptedProduction Process

Driving Gears Demand

Stable Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Wellfor Hydraulic Drilling

Equipment

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation ActivitySpurs Demand

Growing Focus on Exploiting Wind Energy SpursGrowth in Wind

Turbine Gear Market

Gears Used in Nuclear Power Plants to WitnessGrowth

Robust Demand for Construction Equipment OffersGrowth

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Mining Equipment Boosts Growthin Gear &

Gearbox Market

Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth

A Segmental Overview

Gears

Drives

Growing Impact of Technology



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 15: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 17: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gears,

Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Japanese Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 45: Spanish Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 50: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 53: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 62: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 63: Indian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 71: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed

Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 77: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Gears, Drives and Speed

Changers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 87: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 92: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gears,

Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 95: Iranian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share Shift

in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gears, Drives and Speed

Changers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Gears, Drives and Speed

Changers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 105: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Gears, Drives and Speed Changers

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 298

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001