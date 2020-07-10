ALPHARETTA, Ga, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended May 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”) will be released on or before Friday, July 17, 2020. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT for the purpose of discussing the Annual Report and the Company’s operating results for the year ended May 31, 2020.



Please use the following call-in number if you plan to dial in to our annual investor conference call:



Call-in Number: (877) 613-8343

Conference ID: 5673338

There will be an operator who will ask for your name and company name. Please call in a few minutes early, if possible, to give the operator time to get everyone logged in. A replay of the call will be posted on the Company's website by Monday, July 20, 2020 and will be available for 31 days.



ABOUT ASHTON WOODS / STARLIGHT HOMES:

Ashton Woods is one of the nation’s largest private homebuilding companies, delivering over 49,000 homes to homeowners over the course of its 30+ years in business. The company markets its homes through its two award-winning brands, Ashton Woods Homes and Starlight Homes. The Ashton Woods brand is known for blazing new trails in design and personalization thanks in large part to its industry leading experience at The Studio. The Starlight Homes brand, with its focus on affordability, offers homes with thoughtful designs and quality finishes for buyers looking to make the dream of home ownership a reality. The company’s commitment to innovation and continually evolving to meet the needs of the market is a key reason it was recently named Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine. For more information, or to experience the excitement of becoming another satisfied Ashton Woods or Starlight Homes homeowner, visit www.AshtonWoods.com or www.StarlightHomes.com.

Media Contact: Cory J. Boydston, Chief Financial Officer Ashton Woods Homes 678.597.2121 cory.boydston@ashtonwoods.com