TORONTO, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: NIS.P), a Capital Pool Company under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange, announces that Yaniv Bresler has resigned as a director and officer of the Corporation effective immediately. The Board of Directors of the Corporation wishes to thank Mr. Bresler for his service to the Corporation.



About Cann-Is Capital Corp.

The Corporation is a Capital Pool Company (“CPC”). It has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than a minimum amount of cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC Policy, as defined in the final prospectus, until Completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction. The Corporation has entered into an engagement agreement dated June 1, 2020 with Uptempo Inc. pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Uptempo Inc. as its Qualifying Transaction.

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and, if applicable pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange requirements, shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Qualifying Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Qualifying Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular, filing statement or prospectus in lieu thereof to be prepared in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Qualifying Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Corporation's future plans and intentions and completion of the Qualifying Transaction. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For More Information

For more information please contact:

Jonathan Graff, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (416) 862-3558

Email: jonathan@graffcapital.com