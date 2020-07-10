IONE, CA, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, today announces that its Supplementary Cementitious Material (SCM) product in development significantly out-performs the minimum standards for ASTM C618 certification. It is a natural material which meets or exceeds the Class N specifications for cement and has been certified by CTL Thomson, Inc. in Denver, Colorado, an accredited independent laboratory.



The test specifications included testing its chemical composition, physical fineness, strength, and drying shrinkage. Purebase’s SCM significantly outperforms the minimum standards required for ASTM C618 certification and also earned the ASTM C1567 certification.



The ASTM C1567 testing showed that the Purebase SCM product delivered less than 0.01% expansion, which is lower than what is required. California Department of Transportation (CA-DOT) test methods were used, and the product was highly effective at mitigating reactive aggregates in concrete or mortar.

These certifications are important because the vast majority of public and private construction agencies require ASTM-certified materials for their projects.

Purebase’s Advisory Board Member and cement industry expert, Joseph Thomas, stated, “The test results are exactly what we expected from this proprietary blend. This SCM product will be a viable replacement for fly ash and has many ecological and financial benefits for the cement industry.”

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops, and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction and other specialty industries.

