IONE, CA, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, today announces that its Supplementary Cementitious Material (SCM) product in development significantly out-performs the minimum standards for ASTM C618 certification. It is a natural material which meets or exceeds the Class N specifications for cement and has been certified by CTL Thomson, Inc. in Denver, Colorado, an accredited independent laboratory.
The test specifications included testing its chemical composition, physical fineness, strength, and drying shrinkage. Purebase’s SCM significantly outperforms the minimum standards required for ASTM C618 certification and also earned the ASTM C1567 certification.
The ASTM C1567 testing showed that the Purebase SCM product delivered less than 0.01% expansion, which is lower than what is required. California Department of Transportation (CA-DOT) test methods were used, and the product was highly effective at mitigating reactive aggregates in concrete or mortar.
These certifications are important because the vast majority of public and private construction agencies require ASTM-certified materials for their projects.
Purebase’s Advisory Board Member and cement industry expert, Joseph Thomas, stated, “The test results are exactly what we expected from this proprietary blend. This SCM product will be a viable replacement for fly ash and has many ecological and financial benefits for the cement industry.”
About Purebase Corporation
Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops, and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction and other specialty industries.
Contact : Emily Tirapelle | Purebase Corporation
emily.tirapelle@purebase.com, and please visit our corporate website and subscribe to our upcoming Newsletter – www.purebase.com/newsletter
Safe Harbor:
This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.purebase.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.
Purebase Corporation
IONE, UNITED STATES
Image.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: