The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PLLC Kauno Energija (code of enterprise 235014830, address Raudondvario av. 84, Kaunas, hereinafter – the Company) is convoked on August 4, 2020 by the decision No 2020-17-1 of July 10, 2020 of Company’s Management Board “Regarding convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PLLC Kauno Energija and approval of the agenda”.

The date of the Extraordinary General Meeting is August 4, 2020, Tuesday. Beginning of the Meeting – 10 a.m. The Meeting will take place at Company’s hall at Raudondvario rd. 86A, Kaunas. Registration of shareholders begins at 09.30 a.m.

The agenda and the resolution project for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

Regarding the taking of the loan in amount of EUR 55,000,000 from the European Investment Bank to finance investments of PLLC Kauno Energija for 2020–2023.

The resolution project is as follows: To approve the taking of a loan in amount of EUR 55,000,000 from the European Investment Bank to finance the investments of AB Kauno Energija for 2020–2023.

The Company shall not provide the possibility to participate and vote in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders using means of electronic communication.

The account date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders – July 28, 2020. Persons, who will own the shares of PLLC Kauno Energija as at the end of the working day of July 28, 2020 will have the right to take part and to vote Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders.

Share capital of the Company is divided into 42,802,143 (forty-two million eight hundred and two thousand one hundred forty-three) ordinary registered shares. All these shares carry the right to vote with their shareholders.

The person participating in Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders must submit an identity document. A person who is not a shareholder, along with this document also must submit a document confirming the right to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The authorized person at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders shall have the same rights as it should represent by the shareholder. Shareholder's right to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders also include the right to ask questions.

Please be informed that shareholders, who are entitled to participate at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, own the right to authorize by electronic means physical or legal person to attend and vote on behalf of them at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Power of attorney that is issued by the shareholder must be submitted by sending e-mail info@kaunoenergija.lt no later than August 3, 2020 (4.30 p.m.).

Please be informed that decision which is included into Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders agenda can be voted in written by completing the general ballot paper. If the person who had completed the general ballot paper is not a shareholder, the completed general ballot paper must be accompanied by a document confirming the right to vote. The duly completed general ballot paper (voting bulletin) should be sent by mail or delivered directly to the Company’s office at Raudondvario rd. 84, room 101, Kaunas until August 4, 2020 (9.30 a.m.). The Company reserves the right not to include in the shareholder vote early, if the general ballot paper does not meet the 3 and 4 parts of the 30 Article of Law on Companies requirements or the general ballot paper is written in a way that it is impossible to establish shareholder’s will on a separate issue.

The agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders may be supplemented by initiative of shareholders who own shares no less than 1/20 of all the votes. Proposals to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders may be submitted by mail or delivered to the Company's representative office at Raudondvario rd. 84, room 101, Kaunas no later than July 21, 2020.

Please be informed that, along with a proposal to supplement the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders must be submitted the drafts of proposed decisions, or if the decisions shall not be adopted, explanations on each of the proposed issue.

Please be informed that, shareholders who own shares no less than 1/20 of all votes own the right at any time before the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders or during the meeting in writing or by mail propose new draft decisions related to the questions included into agenda.

Shareholders own the right to ask the questions concerning the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on August 4, 2020. Questions may be submitted by e-mail info@kaunoenergija.lt or delivered directly to the Company's office at Raudondvario rd. 84, room 101, Kaunas, no later than the end of the working day (4.30 p.m.) of July 28, 2020.

Starting from July 14, 2020 the shareholders can get acquainted with the company’s documents related to the agenda of shareholders meeting and decisions projects of the meeting and information relating to shareholders’ rights by coming to the company at Raudondvario rd. 84, room 101, Kaunas or on the website of the Company (http://www.kaunoenergija.lt).

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

Attachment