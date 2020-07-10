Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)
Director Resignation
Guernsey, 10 July 2020
Volta Finance Limited (the “Company”) announces that Atosa Moini, a non-executive director of the Company and Chair of the Management Engagement Committee, has notified the Company of her intention to step down from her role on the Board and resign as a Director of the Company with effect from 31st July 2020.
Ms Moini has been on the Board since 2017 and the Directors would like to express their gratitude to her for her valuable contribution during that period.
