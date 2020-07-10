New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591539/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion Square Meters by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Box Sealing Tapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.9% CAGR to reach 34.7 Billion Square Meters by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Specialty Tapes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global Pressure Sensitive Tapes market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Pressure Sensitive Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at 11.8 Billion Square Meters in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 11.1 Billion Square Meters in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 11.1 Billion Square Meters by the year 2027.
Masking Tapes Segment Corners a 8.9% Share in 2020
In the global Masking Tapes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 2.9 Billion Square Meters in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 3.5 Billion Square Meters by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 7.5 Billion Square Meters by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 420-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591539/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pressure Sensitive (PSA) Tapes: Ubiquitous Performance-Driven
Multi-Purpose Adhesive Solutions
Recent Market Activity
Global Market Outlook
Improvement in Global Economy Supports Near-term Growth Momentum
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future
Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pressure Sensitive Tapes Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
Adhesives Research, Inc. (USA)
Adhesive Applications Inc. (USA)
Advanced Flexible Composites, Inc. (USA)
Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Sweden)
American Biltrite, Inc. (USA)
Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Avery Dennison Corporation (USA)
Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (UK)
Berry Global, Inc. (USA)
Adchem Corporation (USA)
Boston Tapes (Chargeurs) (Italy)
Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
DeWAL Industries Inc. (USA)
Dow Corning Corporation (USA)
Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics (USA)
Edge Adhesives, Inc. (USA)
Essentra Specialty Tapes, Inc. (USA)
Franklin International, Inc. (USA)
H.B. Fuller Company (USA)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)
Stokvis Tapes BV (Netherlands)
Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada)
Powerband (India)
Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited (India)
Jowat SE (Germany)
Krückemeyer GmbH (Germany)
LINTEC Corporation (Japan)
Luxking Group Holdings Limited (China)
NADCO® Tapes & Labels, Inc. (USA)
Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)
Nitto Denko America, Inc. (USA)
RPM International Inc. (USA)
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (USA)
Scapa Group, Plc. (UK)
Sekisui Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Shurtape Technologies, LLC (USA)
tesa SE (Germany)
tesa Tape, Inc. (USA)
Yem Chio Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Penetration of Advanced Smartphones and Wearable Devices
Drive Demand for Robust, Flexible, and Superior PSA Tape
Solutions
Wearable Devices Rely on Innovative Double-Sided Tapes for
Ruggedness
Advanced Mounting Tape Solutions Enable Smartphones with
Flexible Displays
Sophisticated Single-Sided Tapes Pave Way for Wireless Charging
Industrial Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Featuring High Resistance
to Temperature to Witness Surge in Demand
Advanced Technologies and Wide Ranging Applications Drive
Demand for Specialty Tapes
Growing Demand from the Packaging Industry Benefit Market
Growth for Box/Carton Sealing Tapes
Flexible Packaging Remains Promising Application Area for PSA
Tapes
Sustainable Packaging: The Latest Buzz Word Driving Demand for
Recyclable, Biodegradable PSA Tapes
Myriad Applications in Vehicle Production Boosts Demand for
Masking Tapes in the Automotive Sector
Growing Prominence of PSA Tapes in Surgical and Medical Device
Bonding Drive Demand in Medical Applications
Critical Need to Select Appropriate Skin-Interfacing Adhesives
Boost Demand for Wearable Adhesives
Wearable Medical Devices: A Lucrative End-use Market for
Medical PSAs
Increasing White Goods and Electronic Components Manufacture
Spurs Demand in the Electronics Sector
Need to Meet CTQ (Critical-to-Quality) Requirements of Various
Applications Spur Demand for Foam Tapes
Focus on Energy-Efficient Buildings Offers Opportunities for
Masking Tapes in the Construction Sector
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright
Prospects for PSA Tapes
Aircraft Manufacture: A Critical End-Use Sector for Pressure
Sensitive Tapes
Growing Focus on Solar Energy Drives Photovoltaic Tapes Demand
Advanced Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Make Solar Panels Thinner
Custom Printed Tapes: A Lucrative Segment
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives: Providing the Essential Adhesion
Properties in Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Growing Need for Efficient Bonding Solutions Drives Demand for
Acrylic PSA Tapes
Pressure Sensitive Labels: The Next Most Important Application
Area for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
Solvent-Free Adhesives to Witness Strong Growth
Future of Solvent Based Adhesives Uncertain
Myriad Applications in Various Industries Drives Perennial
Demand for Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Exceptional Bonding Properties
Easy Processing
Demanding Automotive Applications
Insulation & HVAC Applications
Consumer Electronics Applications
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Performance of the
Overall Adhesives Industry
Product Innovation and Demand for Flexible Packaging Bolster
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Million Square Meters by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Box Sealing Tapes (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Box Sealing Tapes (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2012 to
2019
Table 6: Box Sealing Tapes (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Specialty Tapes (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in Million Square Meters: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Specialty Tapes (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Specialty Tapes (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Masking Tapes (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in Million Square Meters: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Masking Tapes (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in Million Square Meters: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Masking Tapes (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Double Sided Tapes (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Million Square
Meters: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Double Sided Tapes (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Double Sided Tapes (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Polypropylene (Backing Material) World Market by
Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Polypropylene (Backing Material) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2012 to
2019
Table 18: Polypropylene (Backing Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Paper (Backing Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: Paper (Backing Material) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Paper (Backing Material) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Other Backing Materials (Backing Material) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in Million Square Meters by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Other Backing Materials (Backing Material) Global
Historic Demand in Million Square Meters by Region/Country:
2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Backing Materials (Backing Material) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in Million Square Meters for
2012-2019
Table 27: United States Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Backing
Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the United States
by Backing Material: A Historic Review in Million Square Meters
for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Canadian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Review by Product Type in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019
Table 33: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 34: Canadian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Backing Material:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Review by Backing Material in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019
Table 36: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Backing Material for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by
Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Growth
Prospects in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in
China in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Growth
Prospects in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in
China in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market by Backing
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Demand
Scenario in Million Square Meters by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Million Square Meters by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 53: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Europe in Million
Square Meters by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Backing Material:
2020-2027
Table 56: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Europe in Million
Square Meters by Backing Material: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Scenario in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in France by Backing
Material: Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Scenario in Million Square Meters by Backing Material:
2012-2019
Table 63: French Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis
by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by
Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material:
2012-2019
Table 69: German Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Growth
Prospects in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Growth
Prospects in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market by Backing
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Square Meters by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters
by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Square Meters by
Backing Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: Spanish Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Review by Product Type in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019
Table 84: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 85: Spanish Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: Spanish Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Review by Backing Material in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019
Table 87: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Backing Material for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in Million Square Meters for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Russia by Backing
Material: A Historic Review in Million Square Meters for
2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Product
Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Rest of Europe in
Million Square Meters by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Backing
Material: 2020-2027
Table 98: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Rest of Europe in
Million Square Meters by Backing Material: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Million Square
Meters for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic
Market Scenario in Million Square Meters by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific by
Backing Material: Estimates and Projections in Million Square
Meters for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic
Market Scenario in Million Square Meters by Backing Material:
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by
Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material:
2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 116: Indian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Review by Product Type in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019
Table 117: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 118: Indian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2020 to
2027
Table 119: Indian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Review by Backing Material in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019
Table 120: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Backing Material for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square
Meters by Product Type for the Period 2018-2027
Table 122: South Korean Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic
Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 123: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square
Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2018-2027
Table 125: South Korean Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic
Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material:
2012-2019
Table 126: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pressure Sensitive
Tapes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Square
Meters by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Square Meters
by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pressure Sensitive
Tapes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Square
Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Square Meters
by Backing Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Share Analysis by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Trends by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2020-2027
Table 134: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Latin America in
Million Square Meters by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Growth Prospects in Million Square Meters by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in Million Square Meters by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 139: Latin American Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Growth Prospects in Million Square Meters by Backing Material
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in Million Square Meters by Backing Material:
2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market by
Backing Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Product
Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Argentina in
Million Square Meters by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Backing
Material: 2020-2027
Table 146: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Argentina in
Million Square Meters by Backing Material: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Scenario in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Brazil by Backing
Material: Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Scenario in Million Square Meters by Backing Material:
2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by
Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material:
2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Market Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in Million Square
Meters for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Market Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by
Backing Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Rest of Latin
America by Backing Material: A Historic Review in Million
Square Meters for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Market Share Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic
Market by Product Type in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019
Table 171: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Backing
Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591539/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: