Toronto, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarion released its Implementation Plan to address the recommendations received from Auditor General of Ontario. Tarion is also seeking public input on 10 consumer protection initiatives to improve service delivery and help build a more transparent, fair and accountable new home warranty and protection program.
“We are looking for input from the public and consumers as we modernize our processes, improve our services, and conduct our business in a more responsive and transparent way,” said Peter Balasubramanian, President and CEO of Tarion. “We are confident the changes we have made, and are currently implementing, will create a stronger new home warranty and protection program for all Ontarians.”
Since the release of the Auditor General’s report, Tarion has been implementing improvements in a timely manner, and has already:
Of the 25 recommendations directed to Tarion in the report, 11 have been completed, with eight more to be completed by the end of this year. Tarion has committed to complete the remaining six items in 2021.
