Australia is one of the most urbanized societies in the world, with about 24 million people (90% of the population) living in the urban areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth, as well as in smaller cities and towns within 100 miles of the ocean.

Australia registered a significantly high per capita GDP, value at about USD 50,000. Furthermore, it recorded the second highest average wealth per adult.

The Australian retail sector witnessed a positive growth, despite significantly low increase in wages and rising household debt. Strong growth registered by the housing market, supported by low interest rates and increase in household credit, and impacted the consumer spending pattern.

The future of the Australian retail sectors depends on disruptive forces, such as changing consumer spending patterns and influx of foreign companies that focus on formulating new approaches in retailing.

Furthermore, the sector is facing disruption. The rising influx of foreign companies has not only changed the retail landscape, but also the consumer preferences. There is a significant shift in consumer preferences, primarily due to the advancements in technology.

The Australian retail sector requires agility and multiplicity of delivery platforms, which can identify non-responsive retailers.

The sector registered a growth rate of 5%, 3%, and 2.6% in New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia, respectively.

The Australian economy’s growth was majorly driven by private investments in the mining and housing markets, with core inflation at 1.75%, which is significant lower than the target formulated by the Reserve Bank.

The Australian apparel and footwear market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.0%, annually.

The Women and Girl Apparel segment is the major revenue contributor to the market, and is expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period.

The sportswear segment witnessed the strongest growth, driven by the athleisure trend. Due to this trend, a large number of consumers are opting active wear in the non-sports category.

The athleisure trend, especially prevalent in the womenswear category, is driving the demand for several categories, such as leggings and sport footwear.

Internet retailing emerged as a prominent channel among apparel and footwear retailers.

In 2017, this channel witnessed a significant increase in its value share across the apparel and footwear categories. This was primarily driven by high mobile penetration in Australia, along with a significant shift toward the online distribution channel.



The report provides an overview of major international players operating in the Australian retail sector. Currently, some of the major players are dominating the sector, in terms of revenue share. few. However, minor companies (mid-size and small) companies are focusing on improving their presence by securing new contracts and entering into new markets.



