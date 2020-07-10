PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (“Wins Finance” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: WINS ) to determine whether Wins Finance engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On July 6, 2020, Wins Finance reported that “[o]n June 30, 2020, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. . . . received a letter from Centurion ZD CPA & Co. (“CZD”) pursuant to which CZD resigned as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.”

On this news, the stock price of Wins Finance dropped approximately 6.1%, closing at $31.70 on July 7, 2020.

