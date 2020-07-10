New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561815/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 87-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AirHop Communications, Inc.

Airspan Networks Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

American Tower Corp.

AT&T, Inc.

Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited

Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CommScope Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

ip.access Limited

Mobilitie LLC

NEC Corporation

Nokia Networks

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Inc.

Qucell, Inc.

RadiSys Corporation

Ruckus Networks

Samsung Networks Business

SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson

ZTE Corporation







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Heterogeneous Network (HetNet): Enabling Seamless Movement

between Wi-Fi, DAS, Small Cells and Mobile Networks

Figure: The HetNet Continuum

Recent Market Activity

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



AirHop Communications, Inc. (USA)

Airspan Networks Inc. (USA)

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)

American Tower Corp. (USA)

Aricent Group (USA)

AT&T Inc. (USA)

Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited (UK)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (Israel)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

CommScope Inc. (USA)

Airvana LP (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

ip.access Limited (UK)

Mobilitie, LLC (USA)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)

Qucell, Inc. (USA)

RadiSys Corporation (USA)

Ruckus Networks (USA)

Samsung Networks Business (South Korea)

SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. (USA)

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson (Sweden)

ZTE Corporation (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Critical Role of Small Cells in Continuity of 4G and

Evolution of 5G Drive Strong Growth for Heterogeneous Networks

Small Cells to Become Building Blocks of 5G Networks

Why Network Densification Using Small Cells is Necessary for 5G?

Global Small Cell Deployments: Facts & Figures

The Global Small Cell Market Trends Summarized

Increased Small Cell Deployments Anticipated for Densification

of LTE Networks

Mitigating Interference Problems in HetNets with Small Cells:

Various Techniques

Approaches to Deal with 5G Backhaul Network Challenges

Machine Learning, Fuzzy Neural Network, and Bio-inspired

Algorithms to Find Increasing Adoption in HetNets

Self-Evolution

Self-Configuration

Self-Healing

Self-Optimization

Taxonomy of AI-Based SON Techniques in HetNets

Future Challenges

Optimization of Data Center Virtual Resource for Cloud-Based

HetNets

Utilization of Software-Defined Network (SDN) Intelligence in

5G HetNets

Distributed Edge Intelligence in Hetnets

Global Rollout of LTE Infrastructure: A Major Factor Boosting

Prospects for HetNets

HetNet Implementation, from the Perspective of LTE and LTE-A:

Key Considerations

Cloud Phenomenon to Further Fuel Wireless Traffic

Small Cells-as-a-Service (SCaaS): An Apt Solution for Saving

Manpower and Money

High Costs Deters Cloud RAN Deployment in HetNets

Mobile Backhaul Critical to Address Requirements of

Transforming Mobile Connectivity Landscape

Intelsat Unveils New Newtec Dialog® Integrated IntelsatOne 2G

Platform

Advancements in Microwave to Help Address 5G Backhaul Requirements

Pre 5G - Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access

SON-Enabled HetNets Ideal for Smooth Integration and

Interworking of Diverse Communication Technologies

Figure: HetNets Support Multi-dimensional Telecom Network

SON Software: A Key Enabler in HetNet Implementation

Wi-Fi Offload Assumes Growing Role in HetNet Architecture

Wi-Fi Integrated Small Cells Devices: A Potential Game Changer

HetNets: A Key Benefactor and Enabler of Eco-friendly ?Green

Radios?

Software Defined Networking (SDN): A Potent Approach for

Backhaul Applications in HetNets

Convergence of Information and Communications Spawns Plethora

of Connected Devices

Figure: Telecommunications Network Convergence

Heterogeneous Networks Suitable for Delivery of M2M

Applications and Services

Urban Network Congestion Strengthens Case for HetNets

Smart Small Cell Backhaul Strategy Critical for Smooth

Operation of HetNets

Smart Backhauling: A Tool for Honing Competitive Edge of Carriers

Backhauling Vital for Sustaining Service Profitability

Small Cell Backhaul Presents Number of Challenges

SoC Development Essential for Mass Deployment of HetNets

Security Gateway Solutions Required to Keep Pace with Expansion

of HetNets

Myriad Advantages Offered by HetNet Solutions Drive Steady

Market Evolution

Rising User Expectations of QoE & QoS: Foundation for Carrier

HetNet Deployment

HetNets Approach Resolves Network Coverage Gaps & Capacity

Shortage

HetNet Undergoes Transformation with Increasing Number of

Solution Offerings

Surge in Mobile Data Traffic: The Fundamental Factor Driving

HetNet Deployments

Proliferation of Smartphones Lead to Escalation in Mobile Data

Traffic

Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data

Increase in Mobile-Data Traffics Makes Deployment of

Distributed Networks Inevitable

Faster 4.5G Networks for Drones Flight

More Efficient Backhaul-Solutions for Mobile Networks of the

Future

Challenges to Service Management of HetNets

Service Modeling

SON Capabilities

On Demand Management

Converged Network Management

Integration of 3GPP RAN with Non-3GPP RAN



Table 1: Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 3: United States Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



CHINA

Table 6: Chinese Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 7: European Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 8: European Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



GERMANY

Table 10: Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



ITALY

Table 11: Italian Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Heterogeneous Networks

(HetNets): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Total Companies Profiled: 39

