- The Kuwaiti dairy industry is regulated by the government and must strictly adhere to health and hygiene regulations that are similar to the GCC and international standards. The dairy industry in Kuwait is also characterized by active foreign trade of exports and imports.

- The market studied is highly competitive, with local, regional, and international dairy companies. Kuwait Dairy Company is one of the leading players offering dairy products across the country. The company is focusing on increasing its production capacity, in order to alleviate the shortage of dairy products in the country.



Scope of the Report

The scope of the Kuwait dairy products market includes the segmentation on the basis of product type. It is segmented by milk, cheese and curd, fermented dairy products (laban and yogurt), and other dairy products.



Key Market Trends

Escalating Demand For Functional Dairy In The Region



The relatively lavish lifestyle and poor eating habits of Kuwaitis are costing a fortune to the consumers, in terms of numerous health issues, and obesity and diabetes being the major threats to the population. Nonetheless, Global Burden of Disease Study claims Kuwait to be the fourth most obese country in the world. Sourcing the concern, consumers are finally developing a sense of healthy living, leading them to progressively opt for food associated with functional attributes, including functional dairy products, such as probiotic yogurt, sour milk, etc. Furthermore, manufacturers are marketing their products in the country with claims, such as Added-Minerals, No-Fat, etc., in order to gain an edge over other alternative brands.



Increasing Number of Strategic Initiatives By The Dairy Companies



The Kuwaiti dairy industry is witnessing an increasing prevalence of strategic partnerships and alliances between dairy companies, to alleviate the shortage of dairy products in the country. Kuwait Dairy Company is one of the prominent companies in the country, specializing in the processing and marketing of fresh dairy products. Moreover, companies, like Arla Foods, are also investing on production facilities and implementing expansion strategies to expand their dairy production facilities. Arla Foods is also developing its sales and distribution in Lebanon, Qatar, and Kuwait, to expand its dairy capacity in the mentioned countries.



Competitive Landscape

The Kuwait dairy products market is competitive with the presence of leading dairy companies in Kuwait as well as those of GCC offering their products across the country. A few of the leading companies of the Kuwait dairy products market are Kuwait Dairy Co., Kuwait United Dairy Company, Al Safat Fresh Dairy Co., Almarai Company, etc.



