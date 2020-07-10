DALLAS, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The past few months have been an uncertain time for everyone throughout the United States and world, but the outpouring of community support continues to shine through—and at last there appears to be hope on the horizon. The Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner is happy to have re-opened its doors for in-office visits as some coronavirus-related restrictions have been lifted. As of May, medical consultations, elective surgeries, and cosmetic procedures are all now available once again at the office, providing a wide range of aesthetic and dermatology services in the Dallas area . Options include general dermatology care for various conditions, injectables, laser and light techniques, fat and lax skin therapies, skin care procedures, and skin cancer treatments.



The COVID-19 virus is believed to spread primarily from person to person and through touching surfaces. As the wellbeing of each patient and staff member is the team’s utmost priority, the office is taking a gradual, safety-oriented approach and will continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines as society continues to re-open following the shutdown. The Dermatology Office has intensified its already rigorous sanitation and disinfection practices to prevent contamination, primarily by routine sterilizing of high contact surfaces and objects such as furniture, door handles, and exam rooms.

Staff and patient screening measures for controlling COVID-19 have also been enhanced and will include frequent temperature checks. As part of the new arrangements for in-office appointments, visitors are asked to wear a face mask while inside the building. Remote, virtual consultations through FaceTime or Skype are still available for patients who feel more comfortable with that method. The practice will also continue curbside pickups and deliveries for skincare products; order them online at Belladermis.com or by calling the office directly.

Additionally, the Dermatology Office team is currently implementing a Bridge Program for Biologic Patients that may allow those who have lost their jobs and health insurance to have access to free medication for up to two years.