Scottsdale, AZ, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the early days of the pandemic of 2020, MC Companies hired Amira Ali to head the department of Investor Relations, acting as a liaison to current and prospective investors with MC Companies. Amira comes to MC Cos. with over 9 years of real estate industry experience in both client-facing and transaction management.

Amira’s experience in partnership documents, debt and equity financing, 1031 Exchange and investor correspondence has proven to be a tremendous asset to the companies’ already deeply rooted investor focus. MC Cos. has long held that the investor is the heart of the organization, and open and transparent communication must be freely given and is woven through all our core values.

Lesley Brice, President and Partner of MC Companies states “The addition of Amira was not a new concept as the role is not new, the philosophy of continuously evolving our investor communications and access was the primary goal of the new hire.” Brice continues to say “Hiring someone of Amira’s caliber and the release of our new investor portal achieves even stronger investor connection and sets us up for growth.”

MC Companies has eyes on the future with growth in new construction and acquisitions planned over the next 10 years to achieve a multifamily portfolio of 25,000 units, a benchmark set by the MC Cos. leadership team along with the other partners, Ken McElroy and Ross McCallister.

About MC Companies: MC Companies https://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

Joshua Selph MC Companies 4809985400 jselph@mccompanies.com