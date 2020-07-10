New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inductors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561808/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.Fixed Inductors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.1% CAGR to reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Variable Inductors segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.6% share of the global Inductors market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Inductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$949.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$861.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$861.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 484-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

API Delevan Inc.

AVX Corp.

Chilisin Electronics Corp.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Houston Transformer Company Ltd.

KEMET Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Pulse Electronics Corporation

Sumida Corporation

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

TDK Corporation

TT Electronics Plc

Vishay Intertechnology







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Inductors: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years for World

Inductors Market

Northbound Trajectory in Electronic Components Sector Generates

Parallel Opportunities

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Market Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion

Global Competitor Market Shares

Inductors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Momentum in Consumer Electronics Sector: Cornerstone

for Present & Future Growth of the Market

Progressive Trend in Mobile Communications Segment Underpins

Inductors Shipments

Increasing Sophistication of Mobile Devices Improves Prospects

for High PerformanceInductors

Wider Roll Out of 4G LTE & Wi-Fi Deployments Instigates Demand

Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies

Increasing Adoption of Automotive Electronics Powers Inductors

Market

Select Recently Launched Automotive-Grade Inductors: A Snapshot

Sustained Focus on EVs & HEVs Enhances Prospects for

Automotive-Grade Inductors

Stringent Regulations Mandating Obligatory TPMS Integration

Drives Growth

Automation of Industrial Processes Scales Up Growth Prospects

Integration of Robotics in Production Floor Automation Bodes Well

The Rise of Smart Grids - A Potential Opportunity for Power

Inductors

Aerospace & Defense Electronics - Adding to Market Demand

Inductors Benefit from Surging Demand for Surge Protection

Devices (SPD)

Power Inductors Continue to Register Strong Growth

Proven Use Case in SMPS Devices

EMC Regulations - A Major Driving Factor for EMI/RFI Shielding

Inductors

EPAMO Project Develops Novel TSV Approach for Creating New

Range of 3D Inductors

Growing Emphasis on Miniature Inductors

Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

Currency Exchange Rate Fluctuations

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Volatile Pricing Trends in World Copper Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

