TORONTO, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avidian Gold Corp. (“Avidian” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AVG) wishes to provide an update to the previously announced (see July 6, 2020 news release) private placement of units of the Company (“Units”) at $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) exercisable into a Common Share at a price of $0.14 for twenty-four (24) months following the issuance of Warrants. The terms of the Warrants restrict the exercise of the Warrants in a manner that causes the warrant holder to hold 20% or more of Common Shares without having previously obtained required approvals in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company advises that it has now received subscriptions for the entirety of the Offering, including a subscription from Mr. Eric Sprott. The Company expects to close the Offering next week.

The net proceeds from the Offering shall be primarily used for the development of Avidian’s mineral properties and for general and administrative expenses.

The Offering is conditional upon receipt of required regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four months and a day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Pursuant to the Offering, Mr. Sprott through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation that is beneficially owned by him, will acquire 20,000,000 Units for a total consideration of $2,000,000. Subsequent to the closing of the Offering, Mr. Sprott will beneficially own or control 20,000,000 Common Shares and 20,000,000 Warrants representing approximately 16.75% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 28.69% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the Warrants. Prior to the Offering, Mr. Sprott did not beneficially own or control any securities of the Company.

The Units were acquired by Mr. Sprott for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Avidian including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of Avidian including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other factors that Mr. Sprott considers relevant from time to time. For the purposes of this notice, the address of Mr. Sprott is 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1.

In satisfaction of the requirements of the National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an Early Warning report respecting the acquisition of Units by and a copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott’s office at (416) 945-3294 (200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a regional scale advanced stage gold-copper exploration portfolio in Alaska. Avidian’s Golden Zone project also hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au). Additional projects include the Amanita gold property which is adjacent to Kinross Gold’s Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska and the Jungo gold/copper property in Nevada.

The information in respect of the Golden Zone project is adopted from the Technical Report on the Golden Zone Property, August 17, 2017, L. McGarry P.Geo & I. Trinder P.Geo, A.C.A Howe International Ltd (the “Technical Report”).

Avidian is the majority owner of High Tide Resources, a private company with an option on the Labrador West iron ore property and owns the base metal Strickland Property and the Black Raven gold property, all located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Avidian is focused on and committed to the development of advanced stage mineral projects throughout first world mining friendly jurisdictions using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Further details on the Corporation and the individual projects, including the NI 43-101 Technical report on the Golden Zone property, can be found on the Corporation’s website at www.avidiangold.com .

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Steve Roebuck, P.Geo and President of Avidian Gold, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck, President

E: sroebuck@avidiangold.com or +1(905) 741-5458

E: info@avidiangold.com

Forward-looking information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the ability to anticipate and counteract the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the business of the Company, including without limitation the effects of COVID-19 on the capital markets, commodity prices supply chain disruptions, restrictions on labour and workplace attendance and local and international travel, failure to receive requisite approvals in respect of the Offering, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities law.