SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In mid-March, due to social distancing guidelines, The Jacobs Center for Cosmetic Surgery in the San Francisco Bay Area announced that it would only be open for limited patients with already-scheduled appointments. Otherwise, visits had to be conducted via virtual means.



Now, months later, Dr. Stanley Jacobs and Dr. Eric Culbertson are announcing that the virtual consultation option has been such a success, they plan to continue it into the future—even as they re-opened the doors to the practice June 1 with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Patients seeking more information about whether a surgical or nonsurgical treatment would be ideal for them can visit an online portal to book a virtual consultation with either Dr. Stanley Jacobs or Dr. Eric Culbertson. Visits can be carried out over the most common and popular apps: Zoom, FaceTime, and Skype. Phone appointments are also available.

Via the online portal, patients can select a day and time for a virtual one-hour consultation between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., PST. Patients will get a confirmation of the selected window and date, as well as a message reminding them of their visit prior to the scheduled appointment. This message will also contain instructions specific to the consultation.

Patients are welcome to seek consultations for face, breast, and body contouring procedures, including facelift, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, lip lift, breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tuck, and more. Nonsurgical treatments to discuss include BOTOX®, Juvederm®, chemical peels, NeoGraft® hair transplants, and CoolSculpting®.

Dr. Jacobs and Dr. Culbertson recommend that anyone seeking a virtual visit make their call from somewhere private, where they can speak freely in order to openly share their cosmetic concerns, answer questions about personal medical history, show the features to be treated, and participate in other necessary elements of a consultation.

After their virtual consultation, patients can look forward to their eventual in-person visit to have the planned work done.