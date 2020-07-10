New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solvents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Alcohols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach 13.5 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydrocarbon Solvents segment is readjusted to a revised 0.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.4% share of the global Solvents market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Solvents market in the U.S. is estimated at 8.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.4% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 6 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 6 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.



Esters Segment Corners a 16.3% Share in 2020

In the global Esters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 3.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 4.7 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 3.8 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 240-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

BioAmber, Inc.

BP p.l.c.

Celanese Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

INEOS Group Limited

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Sasol Limited

Shell Chemicals Limited

Solvay S.A.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity

A Prelude

Growing Popularity of Bio and Green Solvents

Market Prospects Intrinsically Linked to Economic Scenario

Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the

Immediate Term

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for Solvents

Global Competitor Market Shares

Solvents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

BioAmber, Inc. (Canada)

BP p.l.c. (UK)

Celanese Corporation (USA)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (USA)

CITGO Petroleum Corporation (USA)

Eastman Chemical Company (USA)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

INEOS Group Limited (UK)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)

Occidental Chemical Corporation (USA)

Sasol Limited (South Africa)

Shell Chemicals Limited (UK)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

The Dow Chemical Company (USA)

Union Carbide Corporation (USA)

Total S.A. (France)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Green Solvents Set to Make Bigger Gains

Petrochemical-based Solvents vs Green Solvents: A Comparative

Analysis

Environmental Regulations Spur Growth of Green Solvents

North America Leads in Bio Solvents for Oilfield Applications

Oxygenated Solvents - Green Credentials Drive Increased

Consumption

Brief Overview of Select Oxygenated Solvents

Diacetone Alcohol (DAA)

Hexylene Glycol

Isophorone (IPHO)

Mesityl Oxide (MO)

Methylisobutylcarbinol (MIBC)

Methylisobutylketone (MIBK)

Trimethylcyclohexanone (TMCHONE)

Alcohols - the Largest and Fastest Growing Market

Dibasic Esters Gather Momentum

Methyl Ether Ketones Witness Demand Deceleration

Growing Demand for Acetates

Hydrocarbon and Chlorinated Solvents Demand on the Decline

Key Role of Solvents in a Plethora of Manufacturing &

Processing Applications Keeps the Market Momentum Intact

Paints & Coatings: Major End-Use Sector for Solvents

Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key

Concern

Adhesives: A Conventional End-Use Application

Major End-Use Applications for Adhesives: A Snapshot

Industrial Cleaning: A Key Revenue Contributor

Electronic Cleaning Solvents - Banking on the Rise of

Electronics Manufacturing

Household Cleaning Products Rely on Solvents for Effective

Performance

Solvents Remain a Key Material in Pharmaceutical Preparation

Solvents: A Primary Material in Printing Ink Manufacturing

Application of Solvents in Printing Inks by Printing Process:

A Snapshot

Rising Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Bodes Well for

Market Growth

Solvents for Food Processing and Packaging

Use of Solvents Remains Important in Automobile Manufacturing

and Assembly

Market to Benefit from Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production

Opportunity Indicators

Solvents & Solvent-containing Materials - Critical in Aircraft

Construction

Metal Casting Industry Relies on Solvents for Smoother Process

Operations

Solvents Induce Flexibility in Asphalt Compounding

Wood Preservation Made Easier with Solvents

Solvent Usage in Ground Transportation

Advanced Solvent Based Cleaning Systems Replace Aqueous

Cleaning Systems

Trade Statistics

Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or

Varnish Removers

Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated

Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Solvents Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Solvents Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Solvents Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Alcohols (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Alcohols (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Alcohols (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Hydrocarbon Solvents (Product Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Hydrocarbon Solvents (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Hydrocarbon Solvents (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Esters (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Esters (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Esters (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Ketones (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Ketones (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Ketones (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Chlorinated Solvents (Product Segment) World Market

by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Chlorinated Solvents (Product Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Chlorinated Solvents (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Ethers (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Ethers (Product Segment) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Ethers (Product Segment) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Solvents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Solvents Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Solvents Market in the United States by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Solvents Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Solvents Historic Market Review by Product

Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 27: Solvents Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Solvents: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Solvents Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Solvents Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Solvents Market Growth Prospects in Metric

Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Solvents Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Solvents Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Solvents Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Solvents Market Demand Scenario in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Solvents Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Solvents Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 38: Solvents Market in Europe in Metric Tons by Product

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Solvents Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: French Solvents Historic Market Scenario in Metric

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: French Solvents Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Solvents Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Solvents Historic Market Analysis in Metric

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: German Solvents Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Solvents Market Growth Prospects in Metric

Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Solvents Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Solvents Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Solvents: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Solvents Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: United Kingdom Solvents Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Solvents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Solvents Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Solvents Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Solvents Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Solvents Historic Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Solvents Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World Solvents Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Rest of World Solvents Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 60: Solvents Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 144

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001