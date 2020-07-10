New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solvents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Alcohols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach 13.5 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydrocarbon Solvents segment is readjusted to a revised 0.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.4% share of the global Solvents market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Solvents market in the U.S. is estimated at 8.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.4% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 6 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 6 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.
Esters Segment Corners a 16.3% Share in 2020
In the global Esters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 3.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 4.7 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 3.8 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 240-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
A Prelude
Growing Popularity of Bio and Green Solvents
Market Prospects Intrinsically Linked to Economic Scenario
Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the
Immediate Term
Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for Solvents
Global Competitor Market Shares
Solvents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Green Solvents Set to Make Bigger Gains
Petrochemical-based Solvents vs Green Solvents: A Comparative
Analysis
Environmental Regulations Spur Growth of Green Solvents
North America Leads in Bio Solvents for Oilfield Applications
Oxygenated Solvents - Green Credentials Drive Increased
Consumption
Brief Overview of Select Oxygenated Solvents
Diacetone Alcohol (DAA)
Hexylene Glycol
Isophorone (IPHO)
Mesityl Oxide (MO)
Methylisobutylcarbinol (MIBC)
Methylisobutylketone (MIBK)
Trimethylcyclohexanone (TMCHONE)
Alcohols - the Largest and Fastest Growing Market
Dibasic Esters Gather Momentum
Methyl Ether Ketones Witness Demand Deceleration
Growing Demand for Acetates
Hydrocarbon and Chlorinated Solvents Demand on the Decline
Key Role of Solvents in a Plethora of Manufacturing &
Processing Applications Keeps the Market Momentum Intact
Paints & Coatings: Major End-Use Sector for Solvents
Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key
Concern
Adhesives: A Conventional End-Use Application
Major End-Use Applications for Adhesives: A Snapshot
Industrial Cleaning: A Key Revenue Contributor
Electronic Cleaning Solvents - Banking on the Rise of
Electronics Manufacturing
Household Cleaning Products Rely on Solvents for Effective
Performance
Solvents Remain a Key Material in Pharmaceutical Preparation
Solvents: A Primary Material in Printing Ink Manufacturing
Application of Solvents in Printing Inks by Printing Process:
A Snapshot
Rising Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Bodes Well for
Market Growth
Solvents for Food Processing and Packaging
Use of Solvents Remains Important in Automobile Manufacturing
and Assembly
Market to Benefit from Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production
Opportunity Indicators
Solvents & Solvent-containing Materials - Critical in Aircraft
Construction
Metal Casting Industry Relies on Solvents for Smoother Process
Operations
Solvents Induce Flexibility in Asphalt Compounding
Wood Preservation Made Easier with Solvents
Solvent Usage in Ground Transportation
Advanced Solvent Based Cleaning Systems Replace Aqueous
Cleaning Systems
Trade Statistics
Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or
Varnish Removers
Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated
Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated
