Malta, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) ShareRing (SHR) is an enterprise-ready blockchain geared towards the travel, sharing and on-demand economies. Focused on the fragmented $7 trillion travel economy, ShareRing’s travel app will create a more cohesive customer experience by bringing all the necessary activities and bookings into one ecosystem, including hotel check-ins, flights, visa and tourist applications, COVID passports, self-sovereign digital identity cards, mobile wallets, payment solutions and vehicle rentals.

Alphabit, one of the world’s first regulated digital asset investment funds focused on delivering turn-key solutions and assisting projects with end-to-end partnerships announced today that it is supporting the ShareRing ecosystem. Alphabit will provide ShareRing growth capital to accelerate its operations and product development while providing new partnership opportunities via its global network of connections.

“Alphabit is excited for the prospects and utility of SHR token as we come out of the pandemic. We feel its ecosystem is solving real-world problems with blockchain and will benefit from an upsurge in users whilst expanding their community and product offerings”.

“This partnership demonstrates that funds recognise the true potential and value add of the technology we’re building for the sharing, travel and on-demand economies. Alphabit’s years of expertise will bolster our relationships with existing partners as well as open up many more opportunities with new partnerships in the future.”

A Unified Ecosystem for Travel, Sharing and On-Demand Economies

ShareRing is a blockchain project creating a unified ecosystem for the travel, sharing and on-demand economies. By leveraging distributed ledger technology, ShareRing is poised to streamline on-demand economies with their ShareRing Shop app. Furthermore, ShareRing will also help to blend the fragmented travel and rental (gig) economy across several targeted sectors with their ShareRing travel app, including but not limited to hotel check-ins, activities, flights, insurance policies & claims, visa and tourist applications, COVID passport, self-sovereign digital identity, mobile wallets, payment solutions and vehicle rentals. The ShareRing Shop app will go live with an initial launch across Australia and key markets in South East Asia in Q3, followed by a global launch in 2021. The ShareRing travel app is ready to go live when the travel economy recovers from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

About ShareRing



ShareRing (SHR) is a new platform that wants to take the hassle out of travel, with its all-inclusive travel app for both businesses and consumers. ShareRing is led by CEO and Founder Tim Bos. Along with the other 5 founders (Rohan Le Page, Peter David, Neville Christie, Jane Sadler-Kidd and Barry Brewster). The team recognized the potential to disrupt the fragmented sharing economy with blockchain technology. The group has successfully launched a previous car-sharing venture called ‘Keaz’, which was acquired by Wunder Mobility in 2019. Utilizing the knowledge gained from this prior experience, the team began working on ShareRing.

About Alphabit



Alphabit specializes in investments in blockchain and distributed ledger technology projects. They offer a wide range of advisory services and act as the Investment Advisor to the Alphabit Fund; one of the world’s first regulated digital asset investment funds. Their goal is to share their expertise with promising projects and advancing the overall level of development and professionalism in cryptocurrency space.

