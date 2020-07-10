New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485936/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the period 2020-2027.Powered Devices (PD) Chipset, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.4% CAGR to reach US$771.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.4% share of the global Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$173.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$219 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$219 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise of Ethernet Networking: The Foundation of the PoE Market

Recent Market Activity

Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Scenario

Market Outlook

The United States Lead the Way in PoE Chipsets

Asia-Pacific: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Efficient Power Management Gains Precedence in PoE Chip Design

Focus on Smart Power Budgeting: The Prime Catalyst for Growth

in the PoE Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)

Broadcom, Inc. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Delta Controls Inc. (Canada)

Flexcomm Technology (Shenzhen) Limited (China)

Kinetic Technologies (USA)

Akros Silicon, Inc. (USA)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)

Microsemi Corporation (USA)

Monolithic Power Systems (USA)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)

Semtech Corporation (USA)

Shenzhen Lianrui Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (USA)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in VoIP Deployments Spurs Market Opportunities for PoE

Chipsets

Development of New Generation 802.3bt PoE to Expand

Applications to Higher Power Intelligent Devices

Growing Interest in Outdoor PoE Deployments Drives the

Popularity of Fiber PoE

PoE to Emerge as the Crucial Link for Connecting Internet of

Things (IoT), Smart Buildings / Infrastructure & Industry 4.0

Networks

PoE: The Power Distribution Backbone for Connected IoT Devices

Low Voltage PoE Lighting: The Next Big Thing in IoT

Disruptive Rise of Smart Grid & IoT to Drive Unconventional

Growth in the PoE Market

The Rise of Mega Datacenters Worldwide Supported by Data Center

Outsourcing Drives the Importance of PoE Networking

Rising Deployment of IIoT

Higher Penetration of Ethernet in Process Field Devices

Rise in Smart Grid Investments

Major Market Challenges in a Nutshell

Interoperability

Costs

Competitive Offerings

Customer Inertia

Lack of Knowledge



