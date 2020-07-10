PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (“Kingold” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: KGJI ) to determine whether Kingold engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



Investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Kingold securities between March 15, 2018 and June 28, 2020 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.com , info@kehoelawfirm.com , to discuss the investigation or potential legal claims.

According to a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of Kingold investors, defendants throughout the Class Period, allegedly, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kingold used fake gold as collateral to fraudulently secure loans; (2) consequently, the Company would face creditor lawsuits and be delisted from the Shanghai Gold Exchange; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. , with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.

