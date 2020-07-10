Dallas, TX, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TownSq (pronounced Town Square), a groundbreaking, all-in-one app, has teamed up with CINC Systems, a personalized cloud-based association management software, to offer new integrated technology to clients, boards, homeowners, and business partners.

TownSq is unique in the market as it allows residents to both socialize with their neighbors and enjoy the convenience of direct communication with their community management team and board members. The innovative, user-friendly app enables community members to connect, collaborate, and stay up-to-date with ease.

CINC Systems combines association accounting and management solutions into a single, accessible software program. CINC empowers businesses with access to association management systems, cloud accounting, and integrated banking options, all in one convenient location.



“The significance of TownSq and CINC’s partnership is the exchange of data between two world-class products and a streamlined user-experience. By integrating the two platforms, the previous need to maintain information across multiple systems has been eliminated,” stated João David, TownSq CEO. “CINC customers will be excited to learn that in addition to leveraging the robust accounting platform to manage their back-office responsibilities, they may now offer a suite of community management products to their boards and homeowners. I am proud to report our first customers to adopt the integrated technology are experiencing great success and we are thrilled to announce CINC as our latest premiere integration partner.”



TownSq is available now, on iTunes and Google Play.



About TownSq

TownSq is the leading, global solution for better community living. Designed for managing communities, TownSq delivers the most complete, mobile community experience by helping you connect, collaborate and stay informed on everything happening in your community – from daily management and ongoing maintenance to community programs and events. Our customers use TownSq to empower community management teams, board members and residents to experience community their way www.townsq.io.

About CINC Systems

CINC Systems provides transformational technology and services for the community association industry, redefining the way its clients and partners do business. Founded in 2005, CINC Systems became the first Internet-based integrated accounting and property management system for the community association industry. Since its founding, CINC Systems has experienced steady growth, with clients in 26 states and over 100 partner banking branch locations. Learn more at www.cincsystems.com.

