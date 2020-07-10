New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microwavable Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485922/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Frozen Microwavable Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$113.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chilled Microwavable Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.8% share of the global Microwavable Foods market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Microwavable Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$29.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$29.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Segment Corners a 4.9% Share in 2020

In the global Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 189-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Microwavable Foods: Meeting Ever-Changing Culinary Demands &

Enabling Cooking Perfection in Few Hot Minutes

Recent Market Activity

Microwave Packaging Advancements Transform the Microwave

Cooking Experience

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Microwavable Foods Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Frozen Food Renaissance & the Ready Meals Revolution Drives

Healthy Growth in Demand for Microwavable Foods

Food Processors Try to Eliminate Myths about Frozen

Microwavable Foods

Frozen Ready Meals Lead the Pack

Value-Added Microwave Oven Blanched Frozen Fruits and

Vegetables Gain Prominence

Growing Interest in Frozen Microwavable Seafood Meals Augur

Well for the Market

The Millennials and their Preference for Cooking at Home

Benefit Market Demand

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important

Opportunity Indicators

Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Witness Steady Growth in Demand

Innovations in Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Packaging to

Spur Growth

Changing Landscape of Packaging for Shelf-Stable Foods

Convenience Factor Drive Adaptation of Popular Snack Foods to

the Microwave

Microwavable Popcorn Feels the Heat with Growing Competition

from RTE Popcorn

Growing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Innovation in

Microwavable Foods

MATS: Long Term Freshness of Prepared Meals without Refrigeration

Select Innovative Healthy Microwavable Meal Options

Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the "Microwavability"

Factor

Microwavable Ethnic Cuisine: The Order of the Day

Healthy Eating Brings the Spotlight on Steam Cooked Vegetables

Revival of Interest in Microwave Ovens & Steady Launch of

Technically Advanced Models Signal Opportunities

Whirlpool® Smart Front Control Range

Smart Microwave Cover

Tovala ’Smart Oven’ to Cook Food Better

Microwave Oven with Radio Frequency Technology

Freescale’s New Microwave Model Replace 50-Year-Old Technology

Microwave Ovens: Improved, Altered & Perfected to Meet Native

Requirements

RF Microwave: A New Wave of Cooking?

Microwaving Bakery Products Unravel the Complications of a

Longstanding Problem

Microwavable Food Packaging: Redefining Convenience and

Simplifying Food Preparation

Convenience Packaging: The Precedent to Efficient Microwavable

Packaging

Innovations in Microwavable Food Packaging Contribute to Market

Growth

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

Shrinking Family Size

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Women Workforce

Aging Population

Kids Emerge as a Lucrative Demographic Target for Microwavable

Foods



Total Companies Profiled: 48

