Similarly, the Western region is projected to witness higher growth in the elevator market in the coming years.



Additionally, the ever-increasing infrastructural development, as well as urbanization, is promoting the installation of new elevators.Despite being a positive growth outlook, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to affect the country’s economy negatively, thus affecting the business activities and company revenues in the Turkey elevator industry worldwide.



The business lockdowns travel bans, event cancellations, and supply chain disruptions in various countries are anticipated to affect the future growth of the Turkey elevator market, especially in the year 2020 and 2021.



The market for Turkey elevator market is segmented on the basis of type and application.Based on type, the market is segmented into hydraulic elevator, traction elevator, machine-room less (MRL) elevator, and vacuum elevator.



In 2019, the traction elevator segment held the largest share of the Turkey elevator market.Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.



The commercial segment held the largest share in 2019, and it is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.



Several key players operating in the Turkey elevator market include Alben, Arkel, ASIR LIFT Elevator Manufacturer Co., Aybey Elektronik A.?., BSB elevator, Delta greentech Elektronik San. Ltd. Sti., HAS Elevator, ISF Elevator and Engineering Company, KLEEMANN, Mik-el Elektronik San. ve Tic. Ltd. Sti., Mikrolift Mühendislik Asansör Otomasyon Sist. San. ve Tic. LTD. ?T?., MP Yener Övünç Asansör, NergizKablovePlastik San. Tic. Ltd. ?ti. (Nergiz Cable), Prysmian Group, PT. IndustriLiftindo Nusantara, Shenzhen Hpmont Technology Co.,Ltd., and YukselisAsansor.



The overall Turkey elevator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Turkey elevator market with respects to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Turkey elevator industry.

