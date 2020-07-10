New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478522/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.1% CAGR to reach US$522.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26% share of the global Kidney Stone Management Devices market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Kidney Stone Management Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$346.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$313.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$313.1 Million by the year 2027.



Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Segment Corners a 36.3% Share in 2020

In the global Intracorporeal Lithotripsy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$350.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$455.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$219.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 189-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Group

Cook Medical

DirexGroup

Dornier MedTech

E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems S.A.

EDAP TMS SA

Lumenis Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Siemens Healthineers

Storz Medical AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise in incidence of Urolithiasis Drives Demand for Kidney

Stone Management Devices Demand

Key Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Kidney Stone Management Devices Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Kidney Stone Management Devices Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developed Regions Dominate the Market

Emerging Countries Offer Brighter Growth Prospects

A Peek into Incidence and Prevalence of Urolithiasis

Noteworthy Trends

Rise in Popularity of ’Tubeless’ Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

Flexible Ureteroscopes Drive Adoption of Intracorporeal

Ureteroscopy

ESWL Sustains Growth amid Other Alternative Treatment Approaches

Dornier MedTech Unveils World’s First Smart Lithotripter

Manufacturers Focus on Development of Lithotripters for Small

Hospitals

Rise in Demand for Holmium Lasers

Demand for Ureteral Stents remains Steady

Demographic Factors Influence Urological Devices Market

Rising Tide of Lifestyle Diseases - The Grim Reality Fueling

Growth in Renal Diseases

Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Kidney Stone Management Devices Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Kidney Stone Management Devices Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (Treatment Type)

World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (Treatment Type)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (Treatment Type)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (Treatment Type)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (Treatment Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (Treatment Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 10: Intracorporeal Lithotripsy (Treatment Type)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Intracorporeal Lithotripsy (Treatment Type) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Intracorporeal Lithotripsy (Treatment Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 13: United States Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 14: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in the United

States by Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for

2012-2019



Table 15: United States Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic

Market Review by Treatment Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 18: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Kidney Stone Management Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share

Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Kidney Stone Management Devices Market by

Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Table 25: European Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020-2027



Table 29: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Europe in

US$ by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in France by

Treatment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: French Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic

Market Scenario in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share

Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Treatment

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market by

Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Kidney Stone Management

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by

Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic

Market Review by Treatment Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 45: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Russia by

Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in

Asia-Pacific by Treatment Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic

Market Scenario in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Treatment

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic

Market Review by Treatment Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 63: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Kidney Stone

Management Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Kidney Stone Management Devices

Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 71: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Latin

America in US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

by Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020-2027



Table 77: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Argentina

in US$ by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Brazil by

Treatment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic

Market Scenario in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Treatment

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Kidney Stone Management Devices

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 86: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Rest of

Latin America by Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Kidney Stone Management Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 89: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices

Historic Market by Treatment Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 93: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Kidney Stone Management Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share

Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Israel in

US$ by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

by Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Kidney Stone Management Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Treatment Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 110: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Africa by

Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 48

