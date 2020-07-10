New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478522/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.1% CAGR to reach US$522.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26% share of the global Kidney Stone Management Devices market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Kidney Stone Management Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$346.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$313.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$313.1 Million by the year 2027.
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Segment Corners a 36.3% Share in 2020
In the global Intracorporeal Lithotripsy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$350.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$455.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$219.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 189-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rise in incidence of Urolithiasis Drives Demand for Kidney
Stone Management Devices Demand
Key Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Recent Market Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
Kidney Stone Management Devices Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Kidney Stone Management Devices Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Becton Dickinson and Company (USA)
Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
Coloplast Group (Denmark)
Cook Medical (USA)
DirexGroup (Germany)
Dornier MedTech (Germany)
EDAP TMS SA (France)
E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems S.A. (Switzerland)
Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)
New Star Lasers, Inc. (USA)
Olympus Corp. (Japan)
Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Storz Medical AG (Switzerland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Developed Regions Dominate the Market
Emerging Countries Offer Brighter Growth Prospects
A Peek into Incidence and Prevalence of Urolithiasis
Noteworthy Trends
Rise in Popularity of ’Tubeless’ Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy
Flexible Ureteroscopes Drive Adoption of Intracorporeal
Ureteroscopy
ESWL Sustains Growth amid Other Alternative Treatment Approaches
Dornier MedTech Unveils World’s First Smart Lithotripter
Manufacturers Focus on Development of Lithotripters for Small
Hospitals
Rise in Demand for Holmium Lasers
Demand for Ureteral Stents remains Steady
Demographic Factors Influence Urological Devices Market
Rising Tide of Lifestyle Diseases - The Grim Reality Fueling
Growth in Renal Diseases
Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Kidney Stone Management Devices Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Kidney Stone Management Devices Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (Treatment Type)
World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (Treatment Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (Treatment Type)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (Treatment Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (Treatment Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (Treatment Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Intracorporeal Lithotripsy (Treatment Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Intracorporeal Lithotripsy (Treatment Type) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Intracorporeal Lithotripsy (Treatment Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 13: United States Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 14: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in the United
States by Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for
2012-2019
Table 15: United States Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic
Market Review by Treatment Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 18: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Kidney Stone Management Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share
Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Kidney Stone Management Devices Market by
Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
EUROPE
Table 25: European Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020-2027
Table 29: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Europe in
US$ by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in France by
Treatment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic
Market Scenario in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share
Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Treatment
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market by
Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Kidney Stone Management
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by
Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic
Market Review by Treatment Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 45: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Russia by
Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in
Asia-Pacific by Treatment Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic
Market Scenario in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Treatment
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic
Market Review by Treatment Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 63: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Kidney Stone
Management Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Kidney Stone Management Devices
Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 71: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Latin
America in US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
by Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Argentina
in US$ by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Brazil by
Treatment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic
Market Scenario in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Treatment
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Kidney Stone Management Devices
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 86: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Rest of
Latin America by Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Kidney Stone Management Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 89: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices
Historic Market by Treatment Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 93: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Kidney Stone Management Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share
Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Israel in
US$ by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
by Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Kidney Stone Management Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Treatment Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Kidney Stone Management Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 110: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Africa by
Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
