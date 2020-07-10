New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Safety Devices Market Research Report by Type, by End User, by Distribution - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05913516/?utm_source=GNW

On the basis of Type, the Baby Safety Devices Market is studied across Baby Monitors, Bathroom Safety, Bedrails Prevention, Car Seat Safety, Child Proofing Electrical Outlets, Child Proofing Gates, Door Protection, Furniture Guards, Kitchen Safety, Pool Safety, Smoke Alarms & Carbon Monoxide Detectors, and Window Protection. The Bathroom Safety further studied across Cabinet and Drawer Locks, Faucet Covers, Scald Detectors, and Toilet Locks. The Child Proofing Electrical Outlets further studied across Outlet Plates, Outlet Plugs and Covers, and Power Strip Covers. The Child Proofing Gates further studied across Hardware-Mounted Gates and Pressure-Mounted Gates. The Door Protection further studied across Door Knob Covers and Door Locks. The Furniture Guards further studied across DVD/VCR Protectors, Edge and Corner Guards, and Tip Guards or Anchors. The Kitchen Safety further studied across Appliance Protectors and Drawer and Cabinet Locks. The Pool Safety further studied across Pool Alarms, Pool Cover, and Pool Fences. The Window Protection further studied across Cord Protection and Window Guards.



On the basis of End User, the Baby Safety Devices Market is studied across Assisted Living Facility, Homecare Settings, Hospitals, and Nursing Homes.



On the basis of Distribution, the Baby Safety Devices Market is studied across Offline Mode and Online Mode.



On the basis of Geography, the Baby Safety Devices Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region is studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region is studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Baby Safety Devices Market including Baby Jogger, Britax Child Safety, Chicco, Cosatto, Dorel Industries, Dropcam, Genexus, Graco, iBaby Labs, Jané, Jané Group, Kiwi Baby, Motorola, Peg Pérego S.p.A., Philips, RECARO Kids s.r.l., and Safety 1st Inc.



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Baby Safety Devices Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Baby Safety Devices Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Baby Safety Devices Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Baby Safety Devices Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Baby Safety Devices Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Baby Safety Devices Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Baby Safety Devices Market?

