2 Million Kilowatts by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 36.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Ocean Energy market in the U.S. is estimated at 831.3 Thousand Kilowatts in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.25% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 4.3 Million Kilowatts in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 35.2% and 32.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 4.3 Million Kilowatts by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 109-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Ocean Energy: Harnessing the Sheer Potential of Oceans & Seas

for Meeting Future Energy Needs

Important Factors Influencing the Global Ocean Energy Market

Recent Market Activity

Shift to Renewable Sources of Energy: An Inevitable Reality

Huge Untapped Kinetic Energy Potential of Oceans: A Fundamental

Growth Driver

Fast Facts

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Market Inhibitors

Government Intervention Critical for Commercial Success of

Ocean Energy

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/Countries

Technology Commercialization: Need of the Hour

Ocean Energy - A Review of Current Scenario

Global Market Outlook

Europe Leads the Global Ocean Energy Market

Asia-Pacific: Frontrunner in Tidal Barrage Power Plants

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ocean Energy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Able Technologies, L.L.C. (USA)

Albatern Ltd. (UK)

Applied Technologies Company, Ltd. (Russia)

AquaGen Technologies (Australia)

Aqua-Magnetics Inc. (USA)

Atargis Energy Corporation (USA)

Atlantis Resources Ltd. (UK)

BioPower Systems Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Blue Energy Canada Inc. (Canada)

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (Australia)

Minesto AB (Sweden)

Nova Innovation Ltd. (UK)

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (USA)

Ocean Renewable Power Company, LLC (USA)

OpenHydro Group Limited (Ireland)

Scotrenewables Tidal Power Ltd. (Scotland)

Tocardo International BV (Netherlands)

Verdant Power, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Number of Wave Energy Projects Worldwide Drives Strong

Market Growth

Major Wave Energy Projects Worldwide: Project Proponent,

Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage

Tidal Energy Gains Momentum

MeyGen - A Multi-Turbine Tidal Stream Project in Scotland

Tidal Energy Projects Worldwide

Tidal Stream Projects Lends Traction to Market Growth

Tidal Range Projects to Face Challenges

Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) - A Niche Segment

OTEC Project on the South Pacific Ocean Obtains Bureau Veritas

Approval

Other FOWT Projects

Major FOWT Projects Worldwide: Project Proponent, Technology,

Location, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage

Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Sources Benefit Market

Expansion

Superior Attributes of Tidal Energy Attract New Developers,

Benefits Market Adoption

Horizontal Axis Turbines Grab Lion?s Share of Tidal Energy Devices

Tidal Energy: Abundant Resources despite Technology Barriers

Despite Dominance of Tidal Energy, Wave Energy Garner Growing

Attention and Investments

Small Islands Provide Big Push for Ocean Thermal Energy

Conversion Plants

Surveys to Play a Vital Role in Project Developments

Robust Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for

Alternative Energy Sources

Burgeoning Global Population Propels Demand for Electric Power

Key Challenges Hampering Ocean Energy Development

Financial Support and Markets

Administrative and Environmental Issues

Availability of Grid Close to Projects

Grid Integration

Technology Advancements

PLAT-O Driving Down Tidal Energy Costs

bioWAVE: The New Ocean Energy Harnessing Device Deployed off

the Australian Coast

THWAT Turbine for Tidal Energy

HiWave: A Novel WEC Technology that Works on the Human Heart

Blood Pumping Principle

Xenesys and Saga University to Develop OTEC Technology

Japan Houses the State-of-the-Art OTEC Center

Technology Developments to Harness Salt Power



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ocean Energy Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Kilowatts by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ocean Energy Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 3: United States Ocean Energy Market Estimates and

Projections in Kilowatts: 2020 to 2027



CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Ocean Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Kilowatts: 2020 to 2027



JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Ocean Energy: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Kilowatts for the Period 2020-2027



CHINA

Table 6: Chinese Ocean Energy Market Growth Prospects in

Kilowatts for the Period 2020-2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 7: European Ocean Energy Market Demand Scenario in

Kilowatts by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 8: European Ocean Energy Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: Ocean Energy Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in Kilowatts for the Period 2020-2027



GERMANY

Table 10: Ocean Energy Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Kilowatts for the Period 2020-2027



ITALY

Table 11: Italian Ocean Energy Market Growth Prospects in

Kilowatts for the Period 2020-2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Ocean Energy: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Kilowatts for the Period 2020-2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Ocean Energy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Kilowatts: 2020-2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: Ocean Energy Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and

Projections in Kilowatts for the Period 2020-2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Ocean Energy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Kilowatts: 2020 to 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 61

