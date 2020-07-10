In “Becoming Soul: Seven Steps to Heaven” El Alma sheds light on why we must endure hardship to grow, the soul’s journey before and after death, and how technology, materialism, and commercialism can distract us from what is most important during the soul’s time on Earth

QUEENSLAND, Australia, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Like a crack of lightning on a stormy night our souls spark life within us long before we, ourselves, arrive on Earth. In her debut book, “Becoming Soul: Seven Steps to Heaven” author El Alma sheds new light on the spiritual connection and inherent bond we have with our consciousness before it is ever paired with our bodies, and how our physical form only serves as a temporary vessel for our souls to ripen and grow; when our bodies have perished, our souls move gracefully forward and await to come back to Earth in a new body once again.

Before returning to Earth, our souls understand we must endure seven stages of development: silence, hope, suffering, loss, survival, belief, and heaven. El Alma visualized the stages as the steps Jesus chose to represent His story of love through His teachings, through His life and death on Earth and His resurrection to heaven. She was inspired to write this book to share the reality of the soul with others, help them navigate their souls’ journey, and grow their faith in God as she has through life’s challenges including doubt, misfortune, grief, and loss, to develop their souls.

“I want readers to come to understand that their souls are not lost, that their souls are love, and that they have the courage to become their souls,” El Alma said.

In today’s climate, it is easy for us to be bogged down, depressed, and distracted by the hardships we face. El Alma and “Becoming Soul” both offer a sense of relief to readers in that the difficulties they are facing, both physically and emotionally, are set in place by God to help their souls grow and develop.

About the author

For more than 30 years El Alma has worked tirelessly as a counselor in the areas of relationships, grief, disability, and spirituality to bring comfort to her clients as they face hardship. She has been a strong and deeply involved advocate for traumatized adults and children during her career- even traveling to remote regions at times to counsel families through the grief associated with disabilities. Semi-retired, today she writes within the calm surrounds of her farm where she lives with her husband and family.

