New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone Graft Substitutes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478481/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the period 2020-2027.Allograft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.7% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.1% share of the global Bone Graft Substitutes market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Bone Graft Substitutes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$697.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$587.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$587.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AlloSource

Baxter International Inc.

DePuy Synthes Companies

Exactech Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

LifeNet Health Inc.

Medtronic plc

NovaBone Products LLC

NuVasive Inc.

Orthofix International N V

RTI Surgical Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478481/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Bone Grafts - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Developing Markets Hold Lucrative Potential for Bone Graft

Substitutes

Rise in Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects

Bone Grafting - An Important Procedure for Healing Fractures

What Drives Physicians’ Choice of Bone Grafts?

Challenges for Different Bone Grafts

Patient Safety Emerges as a Top Priority

Unmet Clinical Needs to Foster R&D Engine

Advanced Allografts Encroach the Use of Autografts in Surgical

Procedures

Rise in Popularity of Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes

Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Safety Concerns Impact Growth

Prospects

Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead

DBM: Strong Growth but Tough Competition

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Allografts Offered by Select

Companies

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bone Graft Substitutes Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AlloSource (USA)

Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

DePuy Synthes Companies (USA)

Exactech, Inc. (USA)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (USA)

LifeNet Health, Inc. (USA)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

NovaBone Products LLC (USA)

NuVasive, Inc. (USA)

Orthofix International N V (Curaçao)

RTI Surgical, Inc. (USA)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (USA)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (Netherlands)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Review of Major Factors Affecting Growth

Increasing Incidence of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases

Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders

Growing Number of Revision Orthopedic Surgeries

Rise in Spinal Fusions in Private Healthcare

Foot and Extremity Reconstruction - Promising Market for Bone

Grafts

Spine Fusion - The Largest Application Market for Bone Graft

Substitutes

Dental Bone Grafting - A High Potential Market

Adoption of Dental Implants - Breakdown by Number of Implants

in Select Countries

Increasing Visibility of Orthobiological Products to Spur

Grafting Options

Technological Advancements Drive Bone Grafts Market

A Glance at Few Recent Innovations/Research Efforts in Bone Grafts

Precision Machined Allografts Gain Surgeon Preference

Disease Transmission through Bone Grafts - A Major Safety Concern

Lack of Standards in Bone Graft Substitute Market

Reimbursement Issues Continue to Haunt Bone Grafts Market

Regional Regulations & Religious Beliefs Hamper Bone Graft

Substitutes Market

Synthetic Bone Grafts - Solution for Halal Bone Graft Implantation

Bone Glue - A Potential Threat to the Bone Graft Market

Alliances with Organ Procurement Organizations: A Shot in the Arm

Limited Availability of Donor Tissues

Competition Intensifies from Alternative Tissue Repair Therapies

Substitute Technologies Threaten to Replace Spinal Fusions

Bone Grafts Termed as Tissues Suffer From Inconsistent Patient

Outcomes

New Ways of Fixing Broken Bones

BoneCure Sleeve - Heading Towards the Human Market

Bioactive Glass - Suitable for Weight Bearing Portion

Review of Demographic Drivers

Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver

Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth

Facts & Statistics on the Rising Obesity Levels: Important

Opportunity Indicators



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bone Graft Substitutes Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Bone Graft Substitutes Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Allograft (Material) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Allograft (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Allograft (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Synthetic (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Synthetic (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Synthetic (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Spinal Fusion (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Spinal Fusion (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Spinal Fusion (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Dental (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Dental (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Dental (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Joint Reconstruction (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Joint Reconstruction (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Joint Reconstruction (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Craniomaxillofacial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Craniomaxillofacial (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Craniomaxillofacial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Foot & Ankle (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Foot & Ankle (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Foot & Ankle (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Long Bone (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Long Bone (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Long Bone (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in the United States in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 29: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Bone Graft Substitutes Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 35: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Canada: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Canadian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 41: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Patterns in Japan in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone

Graft Substitutes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Bone Graft Substitutes Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone Graft

Substitutes Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 47: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Scenario in

China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Bone Graft Substitutes in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Bone Graft Substitutes Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Potential in Europe in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 56: European Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 57: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Europe : Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: European Bone Graft Substitutes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Bone Graft Substitutes Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: French Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Bone Graft Substitutes Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: German Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 68: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: German Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone Graft

Substitutes Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 74: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Scenario in

Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Bone Graft Substitutes in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 80: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bone Graft Substitutes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Bone Graft Substitutes Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 86: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Spain: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Bone Graft Substitutes Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Spanish Bone Graft Substitutes Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Russia in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 92: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Bone Graft Substitutes Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 99: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Bone Graft Substitutes Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Bone Graft Substitutes Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Bone Graft Substitutes Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 113: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Bone Graft Substitutes Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 119: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in India: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Indian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 126: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 131: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Bone Graft Substitutes in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Bone Graft Substitutes Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bone Graft Substitutes Market in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 140: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Scenario in

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Bone Graft Substitutes in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Potential in Argentina

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 146: Argentinean Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 147: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Argentina:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Bone Graft Substitutes Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Bone Graft Substitutes Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Bone Graft Substitutes Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Mexican Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 158: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Mexico: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Rest of Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 164: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Bone Graft Substitutes Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 168: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 170: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 173: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market Shares

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 179: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Patterns in Iran in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone

Graft Substitutes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Bone Graft Substitutes Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Potential in Israel in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 185: Israeli Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 186: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Israel: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Israeli Bone Graft Substitutes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bone Graft Substitutes Market in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 191: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Scenario in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Bone Graft Substitutes in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Bone Graft Substitutes Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 198: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Bone Graft Substitutes Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Rest of Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 203: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Rest of Middle

East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Africa in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478481/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001