Six Prime Healthcare hospitals have been named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health® 100 Top Hospitals list, which recognizes the top performing hospitals in the nation. With this year’s recognition, Prime Healthcare hospitals have ranked among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 53 times.

Five of the six hospitals honored this year have received an “Everest Award,” which recognizes hospitals that have earned the “100 Top Hospitals” designation and ranked among the top 100 hospitals in the nation for rate-of-improvement during a five-year period.

“The six Prime Healthcare hospitals on this list demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation,” said Ekta Punwani, Leader, 100 Top Hospitals Program. “Year over year, Prime Healthcare’s staff, nurses and physicians demonstrate their focus on providing the highest-quality and safest care that results in this national recognition. This year, unlike any other, the COVID-19 crisis will be a catalyst for reinvention, and we believe these top performing Prime hospitals are positioned to emerge stronger and smarter out of this crisis.”

East Liverpool City Hospital in East Liverpool, OH, is a three-time 100 Top Hospital honoree and recipient of the Everest Award for the third year in a row. Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission, TX; Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV; Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, KS and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO also received the Everest Award. Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, CA, is a four-time 100 Top Hospital honoree.

“The Everest award is a remarkable recognition and for five of our hospitals to earn this award speaks to the unwavering dedication to service excellence and patient centered care of our staff and physicians,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Prime Healthcare. “Many of these hospitals have been transformed as members of Prime, and this national recognition reflects our model and mission of saving hospitals and ensuring they deliver the highest quality of care to their communities. This mission has been especially critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are committed to emerging better and stronger and grateful to all those that commit themselves to providing exceptional care.”

Compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the list had better results on performance indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health.

The outcomes include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare-associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency rooms, inpatient expenses, profitability, and ratings from patients.

Performance by these hospitals, when extrapolated to all Medicare inpatients, could result in:

More than 106,000 additional lives saved;

More than 49,000 additional patients being complication-free;

More than $8.3 billion in inpatient costs saved; and

Approximately 23,000 fewer discharged patients readmitted within 30 days.

To determine the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, IBM Watson Health researchers evaluated 3,134 short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals.

All research was based on the following public data sets: Medicare cost reports, Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MEDPAR) data, and core measures and patient satisfaction data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Compare website.

About the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals Program

The IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals Program's annual studies result in the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list and IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry. Visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/ for more information.

About Prime Healthcare

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning national hospital system with 45 acute-care hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations providing nearly 40,000 jobs in 14 states. Fifteen of the hospitals are not-for-profit and members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity. Based in California and one of the largest hospital systems in the country, Prime Healthcare is committed to ensuring access to quality healthcare. Prime Healthcare and its hospitals have been recognized as among the "100 Top Hospitals" in the nation 53 times and among the "15 Top Health Systems" three times. For more information, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

