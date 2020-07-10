New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Ingredients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478474/?utm_source=GNW

Given that stress can weaken the immune system and compromise overall health and wellbeing, consumers are beginning to spend additional time, money and resources on lifestyle changes, routines and food habits to deal with the pandemic. There is renewed focus on eating right as consumers self-quarantine and isolate to tide over the pandemic safely. With social distancing and limiting close contact seen as the only ways to reduce the person-to-person transmission, a large percentage of the world population are self-isolating even as governments cautiously ease lockdowns and open up the economy. Given that social distancing measures cannot continue forever to restrict disease transmission, living with the virus until a vaccine arrives is the harsh reality that faces mankind today. With no clear and effective treatment for the infection available despite accelerated global efforts to develop medical defenses against the virus, people the world over are turning to food, nutrition, exercise and physical well-being to tide over this unprecedented public health crisis. With medicines failing to provide help, lifestyle habits and food are the only options left to strengthen the immune system to fight the virus. Adequate intake of micronutrients like vitamins, minerals, sodium, amino acids are necessary to boost innate and adaptive immunity and ability to fight viral infections. Health foods which were growing in demand even before the pandemic is therefore witnessing significantly higher growth now.

Higher Protein Intake Correlated With Faster COVID-19 Recoveries

High protein & fiber rich foods are prime among the healthy foods popularized to improve immune health. Also with new studies showing a greater role of proteins in speeding uppatientsreco very time from COVID-19. Protein helps boost the body’s immune system and replaces damaged body tissues and strengthens muscles. COVID-care hospitals are increasingly providing protein and calorie rich food for in-patients recovering from the infection. The growing number of infections and the rise in the number of recoveries therefore bodes well for protein consumption. With over 5,264,190people recovered and convalescing and with active cases standing at 3,973,840, the demand potential is immense. Healthy people are also increasing their protein and calorie intakes. Demand is therefore rising sharply for protein rich foods, protein supplements and protein fortified foods like bread, cookies, health drinks, etc. Plant based protein supplements are especially witnessing strong demand gains supported by the growing focus on plant proteins among the growing number of self-defined adult vegetarians. The scenario is driving up demand for protein ingredients especially use of soy protein ingredients in dairy replacement, infant foods and meat alternatives. Protein hydrolysates are also emerging as a special nutritional ingredient for the aging population given this demographic cluster’s high risk in acquiring the infection.

Protein Ingredients Market to Spike by 11.3% in 2020 & Reach US$73.8 Billion by 2027

The global market for Protein Ingredients against this backdrop is expected to spike by 11.3% in 2020.The market is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.8billion by the year 2027, trailing a CAGR of 6.6%. Egg Protein Ingredients, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$28.5billion by the end of the analysis period. Few of the factors driving long-term growth include expansion of protein ingredients use in non-food applications such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care products and animal feed; focus on weight management and the resulting use of protein ingredients in the food processing sector; active participation in sports and fitness programs against the backdrop of consumer focus on preventive healthcare and wellness and increased demand for whey protein as a key ingredient in functional foods and sports nutrition products. Pea protein ingredients will rise in prominence as a non-dairy muscle builder among the growing base lactose intolerant customers. Pea protein is cherished for its benefits such as hypoallergenic, easy digestibility, easily dispensability in water, low carbohydrate content and rich in branched chain amino acids (BCAAs). Soy proteins will also rise in prominence supported by their widespread availability and favorable clinical research validating its health and nutritional advantages will also generate revenue opportunities in the market. Animal protein ingredients derived from fish, meat, egg, milk and gelatin will continue to dominate the global market supported by advantages such as low cost, easy availability, convenience, better product stability and functionality, ease of formulation, and consistency in performance.







