7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Upto 5 kVA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 5.1 to 20 kVA segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.8% share of the global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027.
20.1 to 50 kVA Segment Corners a 13.9% Share in 2020
In the global 20.1 to 50 kVA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 513-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
UPS: The Key Mantra for Digital Economy
The All Pervading Internet Era Creates Lucrative Opportunities
Deregulation of Power Sector: A Key Burner
AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of
Technological Innovations
Artificial Intelligence
Modular Technology
Batteries
Intelligent UPS Systems
Energy Efficient Systems
Hyperscale Data Centers
Automatic Voltage Regulation
LEDs and Buttons
Data Line Protection
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect
2018 Global Economic Outlook
Market Outlook
Issues & Challenges
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
Global Competitor Market Shares
Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)
CyberPower Systems, Inc. (USA)
Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)
East Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
General Electric Company (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
Legrand (France)
Numeric Power Systems Ltd. (India)
Piller Group GmbH (Germany)
RPS Spa (Italy)
Schneider Electric (France)
APC (USA)
Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Socomec Group (France)
Toshiba International Corporation (USA)
Tripp Lite (USA)
Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Positive Prognosis across UPS Systems Ranges
Select Applications of UPS System by Power Rating: A Snapshot
Less than 5.0 kVA UPS: The Largest Revenue Contributor
Transformer-based UPS Expands Addressable Market
Transformerless UPS Ideal for Compact System Requirements
Online UPS Finds Increased Acceptance in Mid-Sized Applications
Offline UPS: A Standard for PCs & PC Peripherals
Offline UPS Vs. Online UPS: A Comparative Analysis
Demand for Modular UPS Systems on an Upward Trend
Global Market Buoyed by Rising Adoption of Modular UPS Systems
Modular UPS Emerges as UPS of Choice for Complex IT Environments
Modular UPS vs. Conventional UPS: A Comparative Analysis
Flywheel/Rotary UPS Demand on Upward Trajectory
Growth in 3 Phase UPS Market Being Steered by Modular Systems
Internal UPS Model Gathers Steam
Redundant UPS for High Reliability
UPS Systems Integrated with Advanced Features Proliferate the
Market
A Bag of Functional Enhancements
Remote Monitoring for UPS Systems
Battery Management Gains Precedence
IGBT Technology Makes Steady Progress
Environmental Safety Features of UPS Gains Prominence
Green UPS: The New Emerging Concept
USB Connectivity: The Ongoing Fad
Select UPS Systems for 2018
Technology Alternatives to UPS Systems
Flywheels
Distributed Generation Technology
Commercial Status of Distributed Generation Technologies
NOTEWORTHY END-USE MARKET TRENDS
UPS Continues to Outgrow its Scope of Functionality
Efforts Underway to Develop Fuel Cell-Based Line-Interactive
Transformerless UPS
Evolving Role of Electronics & Electrical Equipment Amplifies
UPS Demand
UPS Invades the Switching Power Supply Industry
IT Sector’s Move towards Virtualization Creates High-Growth
Opportunities
UPS Assumes Critical Importance in Modern Data Center
UPS Requirement in Data Center Landscape: A Snapshot
Multimode UPS Systems Gain Precedence in Data Center Landscape
UPS Holds Pivotal Role in Enterprise IT
Expanding Role of Networking in Enterprise IT Accelerates
Market Prospects
The Proliferating Concept of SOHO Augurs Well for Market
Large Base of Personal Computers Augment Volume Growth
Industrial Entities Rely on UPS for Protection from Power
Supply Disturbances
UPS: A Mainstay for Reliable Power Supply Needs of Mission
Critical Facilities
Hospitals Leverage UPS for Uninterrupted Power Supply
Diagnostics: Another Prominent End-Use in Healthcare Sector
Carrier-Grade UPS for Telecom Equipment
Complex Electronics in Modern Homes Instigate New Demand
Inclination towards ?Smart Home? to Generate Additional
Opportunities
UPS Market to Benefit from Thriving Sales of Electronic
Security Systems
Rising Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market
Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 162
