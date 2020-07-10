New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biochips Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478467/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.DNA Chip, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.1% CAGR to reach US$13.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Protein Chip segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.1% share of the global Biochips market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Biochips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 14% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Lab-on-a-Chip Segment Corners a 36.7% Share in 2020
In the global Lab-on-a-Chip segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 322-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Biochips - A Primer
Recent Market Activity
Expanding Application Areas
Outlook
DNA Biochips Lead the Application Front
Protein Biochips - Set for Robust Expansion
Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering
Key Applications of Lab-on-a-Chip Technology
Molecular Biology and Lab-On-A-Chip
Proteomics and Lab-On-A-Chip
Cell Biology and Lab-On-A-Chip
Chemistry and Lab-On-A-Chip
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biochips Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Cepheid Inc. (USA)
Fluidigm Corporation (USA)
GE Healthcare (USA)
Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Illumina, Inc. (USA)
Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd. (India)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)
Takara Bio USA, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Biochips Aid in Alleviating Issues Associated with
Immunological Studies
Challenges for Widespread Adoption
Biochips with CMOS Technology for Aiding Cheaper Cancer and
Other Diagnoses
Development of Protein Microarrays for the Field of Diagnostics
- Key Challenges
Reproducibility - the Key Issue
Ease of Use
Cost
Implantable Biochip: The Next Thing in the Wearables Market
Going Mainstream
Drug Discovery Applications to Drive Market
Proteomics and Genomics Drive Demand for Biochips
Growing Preference for DNA/Protein Biochips in Personalized
Medicine
Application of Biochips in Drug Discovery - A Strong Growth Driver
Cancer: An Important Driver for the Biochips Market
Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Boost Diagnostic
Microarray Market
Diabetes - A Statistical Overview
Government Efforts to Promote Biochip Technology
Integrating Tools with Diagnostic Capabilities with Smartphones
- A Futuristic Trend
Microfluidic and Lab-on-a-chip Devices for Pharmacogenomics
Lab-on-a-Chip System for Better Pulmonary Disease Outcome
Industry Challenges
Standardization: A Key Challenge
High Costs Restrain Growth
Precise Protein Detection: A Challenge
Biochip Industry Thrives on Innovation
Multi-Dimensional Printing Technology Enables Development of
New Biochip Printing Technique
MIT Develops Neuromorphic Chip Capable of Mimicking Human Brain
Novel Biochip Invented for Use in Discovery of Drugs for
Neuronal Condition Treatments
Other Developments in the Recent Past
Biochip Innovations in Drug Discovery Applications
HuRELflow
MetaChip and Subsequent Versions
Lab-on-a-Chip Devices in Smart Delivery of Drugs
Biochips from AYOXXA: A Giant Leap in Protein Multiplexing
Key Developments in the Past
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 73
