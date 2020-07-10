New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biochips Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478467/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.DNA Chip, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.1% CAGR to reach US$13.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Protein Chip segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.1% share of the global Biochips market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Biochips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 14% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Lab-on-a-Chip Segment Corners a 36.7% Share in 2020

In the global Lab-on-a-Chip segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 322-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Takara Bio USA, Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Biochips - A Primer

Recent Market Activity

Expanding Application Areas

Outlook

DNA Biochips Lead the Application Front

Protein Biochips - Set for Robust Expansion

Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering

Key Applications of Lab-on-a-Chip Technology

Molecular Biology and Lab-On-A-Chip

Proteomics and Lab-On-A-Chip

Cell Biology and Lab-On-A-Chip

Chemistry and Lab-On-A-Chip

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biochips Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biochips Aid in Alleviating Issues Associated with

Immunological Studies

Challenges for Widespread Adoption

Biochips with CMOS Technology for Aiding Cheaper Cancer and

Other Diagnoses

Development of Protein Microarrays for the Field of Diagnostics

- Key Challenges

Reproducibility - the Key Issue

Ease of Use

Cost

Implantable Biochip: The Next Thing in the Wearables Market

Going Mainstream

Drug Discovery Applications to Drive Market

Proteomics and Genomics Drive Demand for Biochips

Growing Preference for DNA/Protein Biochips in Personalized

Medicine

Application of Biochips in Drug Discovery - A Strong Growth Driver

Cancer: An Important Driver for the Biochips Market

Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Boost Diagnostic

Microarray Market

Diabetes - A Statistical Overview

Government Efforts to Promote Biochip Technology

Integrating Tools with Diagnostic Capabilities with Smartphones

- A Futuristic Trend

Microfluidic and Lab-on-a-chip Devices for Pharmacogenomics

Lab-on-a-Chip System for Better Pulmonary Disease Outcome

Industry Challenges

Standardization: A Key Challenge

High Costs Restrain Growth

Precise Protein Detection: A Challenge

Biochip Industry Thrives on Innovation

Multi-Dimensional Printing Technology Enables Development of

New Biochip Printing Technique

MIT Develops Neuromorphic Chip Capable of Mimicking Human Brain

Novel Biochip Invented for Use in Discovery of Drugs for

Neuronal Condition Treatments

Other Developments in the Recent Past

Biochip Innovations in Drug Discovery Applications

HuRELflow

MetaChip and Subsequent Versions

Lab-on-a-Chip Devices in Smart Delivery of Drugs

Biochips from AYOXXA: A Giant Leap in Protein Multiplexing

Key Developments in the Past



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 73

