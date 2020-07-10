MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 June YTD - JuneBeginning
Inventory
 20202019%Chg 20202019%ChgJun 2020
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP25,02318,22137.3 102,08590,06613.377,252
 40 < 100 HP7,6245,97827.5 30,74928,8496.635,465
 100+ HP1,4651,4173.4 8,3348,632-3.57,785
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors34,11225,61633.2 141,168127,54710.7120,502
4WD Farm Tractors110166-33.7 1,0981,240-11.5667
Total Farm Tractors34,22225,78232.7 142,266128,78710.5121,169
Self-Prop Combines48535536.6 2,0612,096-1.71,072
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

