New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Terminal Blocks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443633/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Sectional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.4% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PCB-Mounted segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26% share of the global Terminal Blocks market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Terminal Blocks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$823.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$725.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$725.7 Million by the year 2027.



Power Blocks Segment Corners a 8% Share in 2020

In the global Power Blocks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$183.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$214.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$498 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 225-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Amphenol FCi

Amphenol PCD

Amtek Technology Co., Ltd.

Automation Systems Interconnect, Inc.

Curtis Industries

Eaton Corp.

Marathon Special Products

METZ CONNECT GmbH

Molex Inc.

OMEGA Engineering, Inc.

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Phoenix Contact USA

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Shenzhen OULU Electronic Co., Ltd.

Switchlab, Inc.

TE Connectivity Corp.

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

WECO Electrical Connectors, Inc.

Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

Wieland Electric, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443633/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Industry Outlook

Terminal Blocks: Preferred Choice Among Interconnect Solutions

Global Competitor Market Shares

Terminal Blocks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Amphenol FCi (Singapore)

Amphenol PCD (USA)

Amtek Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Automation Systems Interconnect, Inc. (USA)

Curtis Industries (USA)

Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

Marathon Special Products (USA)

METZ CONNECT GmbH (Germany)

Molex Incorporated (USA)

OMEGA Engineering, Inc. (USA)

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Phoenix Contact USA (USA)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

Shenzhen OULU Electronic Co., Ltd. (China)

Switchlab, Inc. (Taiwan)

TE Connectivity Corporation (Switzerland)

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

WECO Electrical Connectors, Inc. (Canada)

Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Wieland Electric, Inc. (Canada)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sectional Terminal Blocks - The Largest Terminal Block Type

PCB-Mounted Terminal Blocks: Promising Growth Opportunities

Smartphones: Communicating the ’Smart Way’

Popularity of Tablets and Phablets - Opportunity for Terminal

Blocks Market

Industrial Automation Drives Terminal Blocks Market

Innovative and Greener Products: The Need of the Hour

Micro Terminal Blocks - Face of the Future

Push-In & Tension Clamp Technologies Find Favor

Spring Contact Version: Finding Favor over Screw Type Terminal

Blocks

Through-hole Reflow Technology - Gaining Foot Hold in Terminal

Blocks Market

Growing Popularity of IDC Technology

Single-Sided Terminal Blocks: Saving Valuable Space

Increasing Use of Rising Cage Clamp Contacts Boosts Demand for

Terminal Blocks

Increasing Use of Terminal Blocks for Slip Rings

Terminal Blocks for Solar Photovoltaic Applications - A

Developing Market

Terminal Blocks - Addressing Challenges in HVAC/R Installation

Growing Use of Terminal Blocks in Building Installations

Automotive Industry - Positive Prospects for Terminal Blocks

Terminal Blocks - Gaining from the Medical Industry

Price and Performance - Two Important Attributes for Selecting

a Terminal Block

Ranking of Key Parameters for Selection of a Terminal Block

Electric Terminal Block and Power Distribution Block: A Comparison

Terminal Blocks to Benefit from Halogen-free Polyamide Solution

Local Production: A Strategy for Price-Sensitive Markets

Competitive Scenario



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Terminal Blocks Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Terminal Blocks Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Terminal Blocks Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Sectional (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Sectional (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Sectional (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: PCB-Mounted (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: PCB-Mounted (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: PCB-Mounted (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Power Blocks (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Power Blocks (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Power Blocks (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Terminal Blocks Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Terminal Blocks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Terminal Blocks Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Terminal Blocks Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Terminal Blocks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Terminal Blocks Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Terminal Blocks Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Terminal Blocks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 23: Terminal Blocks Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Terminal Blocks Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Terminal Blocks Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Terminal Blocks Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Terminal Blocks Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Terminal Blocks Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Terminal Blocks Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Terminal Blocks Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Terminal Blocks Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Terminal Blocks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 32: Terminal Blocks Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Terminal Blocks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Terminal Blocks Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Terminal Blocks Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Terminal Blocks Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Terminal Blocks Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Terminal Blocks Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Terminal Blocks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Terminal Blocks Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Terminal Blocks Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Terminal Blocks Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Terminal Blocks: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Terminal Blocks Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Terminal Blocks Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Terminal Blocks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Terminal Blocks Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Terminal Blocks Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Terminal Blocks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Terminal Blocks Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Terminal Blocks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Terminal Blocks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Terminal Blocks Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Terminal Blocks Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Terminal Blocks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Terminal Blocks Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Terminal Blocks Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Terminal Blocks Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Terminal Blocks Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Terminal Blocks Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Terminal Blocks Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Terminal Blocks Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Terminal Blocks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Terminal Blocks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Terminal Blocks Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Terminal Blocks Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Terminal Blocks Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Terminal Blocks Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Terminal Blocks Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Terminal Blocks:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Terminal Blocks Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Terminal Blocks Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Terminal Blocks Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Terminal Blocks Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Terminal Blocks Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Terminal Blocks Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Terminal Blocks Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Terminal Blocks Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Terminal Blocks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Terminal Blocks Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Terminal Blocks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Terminal Blocks Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Terminal Blocks Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Terminal Blocks Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Terminal Blocks Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Terminal Blocks Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Terminal Blocks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Terminal Blocks Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Terminal Blocks Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Terminal Blocks Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Terminal Blocks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Terminal Blocks Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Terminal Blocks Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Terminal Blocks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Terminal Blocks Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Terminal Blocks Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Terminal Blocks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Terminal Blocks Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Terminal Blocks Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Terminal Blocks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Terminal Blocks Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Terminal Blocks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Terminal Blocks Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Terminal Blocks Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Terminal Blocks Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Terminal Blocks Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Terminal Blocks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Terminal Blocks Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Terminal Blocks Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Terminal Blocks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Terminal Blocks Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Terminal Blocks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Terminal Blocks Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Terminal Blocks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 81

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443633/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001