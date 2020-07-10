New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy based Ablation Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443632/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Radiation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Radiofrequency segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.1% share of the global Energy based Ablation Devices market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Energy based Ablation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Ultrasound Segment Corners a 13% Share in 2020
In the global Ultrasound segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$451.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$891.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 456-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443632/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Primer
Recent Market Activity
Energy Based Devices Find Application in Broad Range of Medical
Conditions
Primary End-Use Applications for Energy Based Ablation Devices
in Specific Treatments
Outlook
By Region
By Energy Source
By Application
Differential Growth for Each Modality in the Global Energy
Based Devices Market
Market Demand Shifts towards Multifunctional Devices
Competition
Global Competitor Market Shares
Energy based Ablation Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott EP (USA)
AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)
AtriCure, Inc. (USA)
biolitec AG (Germany)
Biosense Webster, Inc. (USA)
Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
BTG Plc (UK)
Cardiogenesis Corporation (USA)
Cynosure, Inc. (USA)
Conmed Corporation (USA)
EDAP TMS S.A. (France)
Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. (USA)
Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)
InSightec® Ltd.
Integra LifeSciences Corporation (USA)
Lumenis Ltd.
Medtronic, Plc
Monteris Medical, Inc. (USA)
Olympus America, Inc. (USA)
Sichuan Jinjiang Electronic Science and Technology Co., Ltd.:
(China)
SonaCare Medical LLC (USA)
Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)
Stryker Corporation (USA)
Syneron & Candela (USA)
Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Demand for Energy Based
Ablation Devices
Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Support Growth for RF Ablation
Devices
Extended Applications to Drive RF Ablation Growth
Applicability of Cryogenic Energy based Ablation Devices
Continues to Grow
Rising Usage of Cryotherapy in Cancer Treatment and Aesthetic
Procedures
Electrical Energy Based Devices
Radiation Energy Based Devices: Drivers and Challenges
External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices
Stereotactic Radio Surgery - A Treatment with Rising Preference
High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Gains Demand
Renewed Focus on Microwave Ablation Design to Improve Patient
Outcomes
Microwave Ablation & Potential in Cancer Treatment
Energy-based Surgical Systems of the Future to use Thermal Plasma
Rise in Endometrial Ablation Procedures to Improve Growth
Catheter Ablation Gain Demand in Cardiac Procedures
Laser Based Devices Find Increasing Application in the
Healthcare Sector
Demand for Lasers in Cosmetic Surgery Sector to Rise
Advanced Surface Ablation Picks up in Ophthalmology
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Energy Based
Ablation Devices
Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Cancer Prone Sites based on Age
Cardiovascular Diseases Contribute to Growth
Increasing Prevalence of AF Impacts Growth Prospects
Increasing Application in Aesthetic Treatments Spurs Demand
Aging Population Spurs Demand for Energy Based Ablation Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Energy based Ablation Devices Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Energy based Ablation Devices Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Radiation (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Radiation (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Radiation (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Radiofrequency (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Radiofrequency (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Radiofrequency (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Ultrasound (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Ultrasound (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Ultrasound (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Light (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Light (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Light (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Electrical (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Electrical (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Electrical (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Conventional (Function) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Conventional (Function) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Conventional (Function) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Automated/Robotic (Function) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Automated/Robotic (Function) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Automated/Robotic (Function) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Cancer (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Cancer (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Cancer (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Gynecology (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Gynecology (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Gynecology (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Cardiovascular (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Cardiovascular (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Cardiovascular (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Ophthalmic (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Ophthalmic (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Ophthalmic (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million
in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: United States Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in the United
States by Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 48: United States Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Energy based Ablation Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 51: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 53: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Canadian Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Canadian Energy based Ablation Devices Historic
Market Review by Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 58: Canadian Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 59: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 60: Canadian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Energy based
Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 64: Japanese Market for Energy based Ablation Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy
based Ablation Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 68: Japanese Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 70: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 71: Chinese Energy based Ablation Devices Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 72: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 73: Chinese Energy based Ablation Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Energy based Ablation Devices Market by
Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Energy based Ablation Devices in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Review in China
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Energy based Ablation Devices Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: European Energy based Ablation Devices Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 80: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: European Energy based Ablation Devices Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 85: European Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027
Table 86: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Europe in US$
Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: European Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Energy based Ablation Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: European Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: French Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in France by
Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: French Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Energy based Ablation Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: French Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 100: German Energy based Ablation Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: German Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 105: German Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German Energy based Ablation Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 110: Italian Energy based Ablation Devices Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 111: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 112: Italian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Energy based Ablation Devices Market by
Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 115: Italian Demand for Energy based Ablation Devices in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Italian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Energy
based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 119: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Energy based Ablation
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: United Kingdom Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Share Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Energy based Ablation Devices in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 125: United Kingdom Energy based Ablation Devices Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 127: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Analysis in
Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 128: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Spanish Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to
2027
Table 131: Spanish Energy based Ablation Devices Historic
Market Review by Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Spanish Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 134: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 135: Spanish Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 136: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million
in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 137: Russian Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 138: Russian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Russian Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to
2027
Table 140: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Russia by
Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 141: Russian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Russian Energy based Ablation Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 144: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Rest of Europe Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 146: Rest of Europe Energy based Ablation Devices
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 147: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027
Table 149: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Function: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of Europe Energy based Ablation Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 152: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Europe Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 155: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 160: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Asia-Pacific
by Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Share Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Energy based Ablation Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Australian Energy based Ablation Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Australian Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Energy based Ablation Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 171: Australian Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Australian Energy based Ablation Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 175: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Analysis in
India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 176: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Indian Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to
2027
Table 179: Indian Energy based Ablation Devices Historic Market
Review by Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 181: Indian Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 182: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 183: Indian Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Energy based Ablation Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 186: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Energy based Ablation Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 189: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: South Korean Energy based Ablation Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Energy based Ablation Devices Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 194: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Energy based
Ablation Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Function for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices
Market Share Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Energy based Ablation Devices in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy based Ablation Devices
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Energy based Ablation Devices Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 202: Latin American Energy based Ablation Devices Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 203: Energy based Ablation Devices Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443632/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: