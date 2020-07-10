NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2020 earnings release after the market closes on July 23, 2020.



CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 24, 2020 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, July 24, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 4376815

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar’s website at www.ir.capstarbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.