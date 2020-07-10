SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,214,285 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,071,428 additional shares of common stock. The aggregate gross proceeds to Vir from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $345.0 million.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Cowen and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company acted as lead-manager for the offering.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis.