Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), July 10, 2020 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and chronic liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2020:

47,698 shares

€843,093.45

During the first half of 2020, total trading was:

On the buy side: 907,525 shares for a total amount of €12,000,487.51

On the sell side: 877,959 shares for a total amount of €11,820,318.69

During this same period in the first half of 2020, the number of trades were:

On the buy side: 2,397

On the sell side: 3,847

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

27, 911 shares

€769 849,43

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and chronic liver diseases. GENFIT is dedicated to the research and development of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for diseases associated with high unmet medical needs. GENFIT, pioneer in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, relies on a rich history and strong scientific heritage to develop its research programs. Its most advanced drug candidate, elafibranor, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (“RESOLVE-IT”) as a potential treatment for NASH and GENFIT plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial of elafibranor in patients with PBC, a liver condition of auto-immune origin. As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with NASH, the Company is also developing a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology, NIS4™, which, if approved, could enable easier identification of patients with NASH eligible to therapeutic intervention. With facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA, the Company has approximately 200 employees. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to GENFIT, including statements about the Company’s next development steps, and the potential of its product candidates. The use of certain words, including “believe,” “potential,” “expect” and “will” and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including related to safety, biomarkers, progression of, and results from, its ongoing and planned clinical trials, review and approvals by regulatory authorities of its drug and diagnostic candidates and the Company’s continued ability to raise capital to fund its development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”), including those listed in Section 2.1 “Main Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company’s 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on May 27, 2020 under n° D.20-0503, which is available on GENFIT’s website (www.genfit.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s 20-F dated May 27, 2020. In addition, even if the Company’s results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT

GENFIT | Investors

Naomi EICHENBAUM – Investor Relations | Tel: +1 (617) 714 5252 | investors@genfit.com



PRESS RELATIONS | Media

Hélène LAVIN – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | helene.lavin@genfit.com



GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com

APPENDIX

H1 2020

Buy Side

Sell Side

Date Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded amount in EUR

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded amount in EUR

TOTAL 2 397 907 525 12 000 487,51 3 847 877 959 11 820 318,69 02/01/2020 18 5001 92 617,90 60 12001 222 617,90 03/01/2020 22 5001 91 018,64 22 5001 91 958,64 06/01/2020 25 5001 89 858,04 16 3001 54 318,04 07/01/2020 22 9018 163 624,25 18 4001 73 118,25 08/01/2020 18 5984 106 254,08 16 5001 88 917,87 09/01/2020 6 4001 71 417,81 29 8001 143 927,81 10/01/2020 33 7785 144 343,74 36 8564 158 612,54 13/01/2020 12 4217 78 492,92 16 4438 82 834,12 14/01/2020 7 2001 37 118,63 19 6001 112 348,63 15/01/2020 15 4001 75 418,95 13 3001 57 068,95 16/01/2020 20 5001 93 518,90 6 2001 37 718,90 17/01/2020 20 5001 92 668,65 1 1 18,65 20/01/2020 15 3001 55 418,41 16 6001 111 718,41 21/01/2020 18 3627 67 080,92 6 2001 37 118,70 22/01/2020 31 11001 198 118,50 11 2001 36 918,50 23/01/2020 54 18292 317 071,19 55 13660 236 224,14 24/01/2020 59 20001 336 217,05 62 12436 210 381,25 27/01/2020 22 9001 145 256,18 42 9466 153 676,74 28/01/2020 30 12310 199 073,03 7 3001 49 136,50 29/01/2020 16 7692 124 882,43 35 9001 147 266,16 30/01/2020 16 6990 111 410,85 9 2225 35 717,28 31/01/2020 13 8012 125 591,17 31 8539 135 005,48 03/02/2020 1 1 15,40 7 1002 15 660,91 04/02/2020 1 1 15,94 11 3342 53 917,74 05/02/2020 1 1 16,24 1 1 16,24 06/02/2020 5 1809 28 663,01 18 1809 28 891,10 07/02/2020 16 4193 66 068,79 7 2001 31 815,99 10/02/2020 15 4001 61 816,20 28 4001 62 616,20 11/02/2020 6 2001 32 015,70 16 4454 71 840,20 12/02/2020 9 4844 79 534,29 41 6979 115 228,04 13/02/2020 18 7001 116 166,51 84 9122 151 378,68 14/02/2020 5 6001 100 716,67 49 8492 142 371,64 17/02/2020 7 1001 16 566,80 5 2001 33 516,80 18/02/2020 10 13645 222 538,52 24 6995 114 225,74 19/02/2020 1 1 16,37 18 2525 41 708,28 20/02/2020 2 1001 16 216,33 7 1001 16 316,33 21/02/2020 46 20001 306 865,15 94 19001 298 015,48 24/02/2020 11 5001 75 215,42 29 4808 72 529,21 25/02/2020 15 3001 44 715,08 2 214 3 231,38 26/02/2020 11 3001 42 714,50 19 3001 43 014,50 27/02/2020 5 3001 41 714,02 26 2550 35 770,38 28/02/2020 13 4001 53 813,40 32 4101 55 697,40 02/03/2020 16 17533 232 335,60 108 17533 243 289,55 03/03/2020 7 2359 34 905,70 79 14119 211 958,10 04/03/2020 7 3001 44 615,38 7 2001 29 915,38 05/03/2020 9 3643 53 424,00 15 1283 19 115,28 06/03/2020 13 3001 42 014,16 17 2004 28 106,76 09/03/2020 8 2001 25 432,71 29 2001 25 642,71 10/03/2020 1 1 13,01 1 1 13,01 11/03/2020 6 1001 12 813,36 10 1335 17 131,96 12/03/2020 41 14001 162 862,00 29 3860 44 576,36 13/03/2020 1 1 11,06 48 7960 92 391,04 16/03/2020 23 11001 106 610,02 56 9870 95 714,65 17/03/2020 13 4001 37 409,50 24 5132 48 604,61 18/03/2020 72 23001 290 170,50 162 47179 601 296,74 19/03/2020 62 16001 203 792,95 156 22282 286 049,80 20/03/2020 21 6314 79 459,90 22 2190 28 846,00 23/03/2020 13 4878 58 389,66 40 4878 59 211,37 24/03/2020 27 8001 102 523,20 34 10001 130 913,20 25/03/2020 18 5001 65 163,20 25 5001 66 613,20 26/03/2020 8 1599 20 047,40 66 6001 77 202,60 27/03/2020 21 4000 52 350,00 25 4000 53 000,00 30/03/2020 1 1 13,30 1 1 13,30 31/03/2020 18 3001 40 213,40 14 3001 40 287,64 01/04/2020 1 1 13,10 1 1 13,10 02/04/2020 42 4767 68 105,20 15 6001 86 013,80 03/04/2020 28 7001 107 332,89 38 8350 127 774,10 06/04/2020 16 2652 41 381,92 10 1652 25 936,40 07/04/2020 45 14601 219 695,86 85 11237 169 211,06 08/04/2020 18 7001 104 365,00 17 5001 74 315,00 09/04/2020 7 2765 42 969,30 16 2765 43 110,30 14/04/2020 12 2644 41 210,55 11 3001 47 395,45 15/04/2020 24 5358 85 020,85 25 4818 77 169,32 16/04/2020 19 3236 50 528,60 11 3235 51 089,40 17/04/2020 25 5001 80 106,05 6 3001 48 516,05 20/04/2020 42 17361 307 481,40 75 23833 412 856,64 21/04/2020 106 31135 605 287,21 141 28008 544 715,31 22/04/2020 19 8001 158 319,40 51 8383 164 953,56 23/04/2020 83 29772 571 384,02 168 21806 419 833,90 24/04/2020 63 19230 360 064,78 81 15644 296 484,56 27/04/2020 39 13001 245 518,50 109 15076 284 722,29 28/04/2020 10 3001 56 418,98 28 5915 112 368,70 29/04/2020 22 8001 155 418,99 88 12722 248 951,47 30/04/2020 24 12001 239 419,98 74 11324 226 998,53 04/05/2020 78 17572 340 797,20 75 14460 281 643,58 05/05/2020 34 9947 199 561,26 59 11262 225 722,22 06/05/2020 8 5055 100 578,68 16 2522 50 615,92 07/05/2020 26 10001 196 919,63 42 9285 184 091,35 08/05/2020 26 6001 119 019,70 59 7116 142 298,20 11/05/2020 19 8573 171 274,29 69 12573 252 021,49 12/05/2020 47 41023 289 448,28 85 41023 289 575,84 13/05/2020 29 14063 96 476,90 26 10063 69 900,14 14/05/2020 19 8939 57 509,70 7 3001 19 506,50 15/05/2020 25 19059 103 422,06 14 5001 27 505,90 18/05/2020 24 10943 54 585,26 15 13001 67 644,82 19/05/2020 12 8001 42 155,21 16 10001 53 265,21 20/05/2020 26 16002 82 010,43 20 10001 51 455,35 21/05/2020 15 6337 31 234,60 9 3726 18 476,95 22/05/2020 16 8665 41 775,27 17 9665 47 289,02 25/05/2020 5 3001 14 504,95 4 3001 14 654,95 26/05/2020 8 4001 19 454,94 7 2584 12 645,31 27/05/2020 12 5001 24 544,90 5 4001 19 854,90 28/05/2020 8 4001 19 654,97 9 5001 24 872,97 29/05/2020 9 6001 29 138,96 3 2001 9 804,96 01/06/2020 3 2001 9 554,87 6 2001 9 654,87 02/06/2020 7 5001 24 204,90 16 7001 34 304,90 03/06/2020 3 2001 9 654,88 3 1001 4 904,88 04/06/2020 8 2001 9 504,80 12 3001 14 454,80 05/06/2020 4 3001 14 404,83 7 6001 29 454,83 08/06/2020 3 2001 9 905,00 10 9001 46 655,00 09/06/2020 33 23001 133 156,00 24 13001 74 441,00 10/06/2020 22 11320 61 762,20 16 7001 38 505,55 11/06/2020 14 9682 49 664,60 13 7001 36 005,30 12/06/2020 11 8001 40 105,00 17 8001 40 505,00 15/06/2020 13 7001 35 655,14 9 7001 36 005,14 16/06/2020 10 6001 32 355,38 12 8001 43 585,38 17/06/2020 9 3677 20 455,75 15 8001 44 505,35 18/06/2020 22 12001 68 955,69 19 8001 46 605,69 19/06/2020 8 4325 23 555,10 8 5001 27 655,50 22/06/2020 5 2001 10 855,38 9 3501 19 500,38 23/06/2020 1 1 5,44 12 6001 32 725,44 24/06/2020 3 1001 5 305,50 4 1001 5 560,50 25/06/2020 1 1 5,20 1 1 5,20 26/06/2020 11 5001 25 455,35 1 1 5,35 29/06/2020 10 6001 30 205,05 10 6001 30 520,05 30/06/2020 9 5001 25 205,12 4 3001 15 205,12

Attachment