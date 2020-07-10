MONTEBELLO, N.Y., July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that it plans to release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.



Jack Kopnisky, President and CEO of Sterling Bancorp, will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (800) 367-2403, Conference ID 7783050. The webcast will also be available at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1343746&tp_key=5f3aa17a1d . A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company’s website.

About Sterling Bancorp



Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com .

Sterling Bancorp

Emlen Harmon, SVP – Director of Investor Relations

eharmon@snb.com

212-309-7646



