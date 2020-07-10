BOISE, ID, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supermarket News magazine has named Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) "Retailer of the Year" for 2020. The annual honor is chosen by the SN editorial team and goes to the grocery retailer that best exemplifies a spirit of innovation and excellence.

“With the tremendous challenges faced by everyone in the retail industry since the beginning of 2020, it is a remarkable time to be named Retailer of the Year,” said President and CEO Vivek Sankaran. “On behalf of our team across our 2,200-plus stores, we are honored to be recognized with this award by Supermarket News. Our team is focused on growth, productivity, technology and culture, and through that framework, we are earning customer loyalty and delivering an easy, exciting and friendly shopping experience to our customers, whether they shop with us in our stores or online.

“We thank the team at Supermarket News and all of our customers and vendors for their support during this unprecedented time,” continued Sankaran. “It is our pleasure to be able to continue to serve our communities while our team works hard to promote the safety of our associates and customers and keep America fed. We are proud to have been recognized for our efforts.”

Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave nearly $225 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

