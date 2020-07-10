July 10, 2020

Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

to be held on Monday July 20, 2020

Conditions of availability of information prepared

in connection with the Shareholders’ Meeting

Shareholders are invited to participate to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on:

Monday July 20, 2020 at 10:00 am,

8-10 rue de Renard - 75004 Paris

This meeting will exceptionally be held "behind closed doors" without the physical presence of the shareholders and other persons entitled to participate in accordance with the legal provisions in force as adapted by French ordonnance n°2020-321 of 25 March 2020 and decree n° 2020-418, of 10 April 2020, due to the context of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Due to the opening of an accelerated financial safeguard procedure by judgment of the Paris Commercial Court dated 22 June 2020 in favour of the Company, in accordance with article R. 626-2 of the French Commercial Code, and in the absence of a sufficient quorum on first call, the Combined General Meeting will be held on second call on 27 July 2020 at 10 a.m., at the Company's registered office, "behind closed doors" without the physical presence of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, in order to deliberate on the same agenda.

Consequently, no one may attend the General Meeting in person or be physically represented by another person. It will not be possible to request an admission card. Shareholders are therefore invited to vote by mail using the voting form or by Internet on the secure voting platform VOTACCES prior to the Shareholders' Meeting or to be represented by the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting or to give a proxy to a third party.

No questions may be asked during the General Meeting and no new resolutions may be placed on the agenda during the General Meeting.

Voting instructions and the voting form are available on the Company’s website ( https://www.technicolor.com/investor-center/shareholders-meeting ). The voting form must be received no later than July 17, 2020. Shareholders voting through Votaccess will have until July 19, 2020, 3 pm (Paris time) to submit their votes.

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting worth Notice of Meeting (avis préalable de réunion valant avis de convocation), including agenda and proposed resolutions was published in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on June 29, 2020 and the Notice of Meeting with the same agenda was published in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on 10 July 2020.

The documents referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders as of this date, in accordance with applicable regulations:

any shareholder holding registered shares may request that the Company sends these documents at no charge, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting (for shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation issued by their financial institution);



any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company’s registered office, up to the tenth day prior to the Meeting in accordance with Article R. 628-19 of the French Commercial Code.

Documents referred to in article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company’s website: www.technicolor.com .

