2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027.Petro-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$128.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bio-based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.5% share of the global Succinic Acid market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Succinic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$42.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$42.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 262-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co. Ltd

Anqing He Xing Chemical Corporation Ltd.

BASF SE

BioAmber Inc.

Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.

Linyi Lixing Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co.,

Reverdia Ltd.

Succinity GmbH







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Succinic Acid - A Critical Intermediate Chemical

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

End-Use Applications of Succinic Acid

Major Applications of Succinic Acid and Succinic Acid Derivatives

A Note on Bio-Renewables

Factors Driving the Shift towards a Bio-Based Economy

Surviving Competition

Bio-Succinic Acid: Promising Growth Prospects

Bio-Succinic Acid: Technologies for Commercialization

Cost Benefits of Bio-Succinic Acid

Sustainability: Order of the Day

Challenges Facing Bio-Succinic Acid Market

Competitive Landscape

Bio-Succinic Acid - Competitive Landscape

Bio-Succinic Acid Evolves as An Attractive market for Chemical

Companies

Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green

Investment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Succinic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd (China)

Anqing Hexing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

BASF SE (Germany)

Succinity GmbH (Germany)

BioAmber Inc. (Canada)

Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd. (Japan)

Linyi Lixing Chemical Co., Ltd (China)

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Myriant Technologies LLC (US)

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd (Japan)

Reverdia (The Netherlands)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock

Demand on Rise for Eco-Friendly Processes

Rising Demand for Bio-Plastics: Opportunity for Bio-Succinic

Acid Market

BDO: A High Potential Market

Favorable Prospects for Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block

for Polyurethane

Biological Material-Based High Quality Plastics on the Way



Total Companies Profiled: 22

