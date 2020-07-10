BOSTON, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful emergence from Chapter 11 of Seabras-1 entities, leading subsea cable systems operator Seaborn, today announced the appointments of board members Pete Hayes and Don Shassian, as Interim CEO and Interim CFO, respectively.



"We are excited about the future and sincerely thank all of our employees, customers, providers and other business partners for their continued commitment to the company”, said Andy Bax, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Seaborn. “Our world-class team will continue to work hard to deliver innovative advancements and new, industry-leading solutions for our customers and partners for years to come."

“We believe that Seaborn’s technology-driven, client-first approach and advanced delivery solutions are best-in-class,” says Todd Bright, Partner and Head of Private Infrastructure Americas at Partners Group, a global private markets investment manager and owner of Seaborn on behalf of its clients. “We will continue to work side-by-side with Seaborn as a value-added investor to help the company meet the needs of its customers now and in the future.”

Seaborn’s innovation, expertise and customer-commitment and Partners Group’s global reach and operational experience will allow Seaborn to continue to grow in capability and service offerings beyond cable operation and ownership. “We are more than a developer and operator of subsea cable systems,” says Bax. “Together with our partners we are the only network and services provider across the Americas ideally positioned to help our customers by providing the right solutions with more agility than ever before.”

Seaborn’s services are provided with the stability of diversified subsea and terrestrial routes delivering fault resilient network architectures, increased security and improved QoS. This industry leading commitment to service is underpinned by the Seabras-1 subsea cable system, connecting Brazil to the U.S., with the lowest latency and highest reliability across multiple POPs in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and the New York City metropolitan area.

Michel Marcelino, Senior Vice President and Head of Latin America adds: “The versatility and expertise of our team adds tremendous value to the world-class services we provide. Seaborn is always responsive to our customers’ needs, and when a challenge arises, we quickly assemble the right team to help develop a solution tailored to their unique business requirements. I’m looking forward to continuing to share this enhanced quality of service with our global and regional customers.”

“As a fully integrated team, Seaborn and Partners Group are best positioned to deliver critical regional and international infrastructure to the Americas and beyond,” notes Bax.

About Seaborn

Seaborn addresses global communications needs across the Americas delivering wavelength, Ethernet private line and IP services. Unique among independent cable operators, Seaborn fully operates and maintains its submarine and terrestrial cable infrastructure. POPs, terrestrial backhaul, landing stations and subsea cable are all under Seaborn’s control. The Seaborn management team has designed, built, and operated more subsea cable systems than any other telecom management team including over 75 landing stations, 250 global POPs, and 250,000 km of subsea fiber optic cable. Visit www.seabornnetworks.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn .

