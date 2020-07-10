New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Power ICs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443601/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the period 2020-2027.Digital Power Control (DPC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.2% CAGR to reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital Power Management (DPM) segment is readjusted to a revised 21.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.4% share of the global Digital Power ICs market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Digital Power ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$502.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.65% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 17.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 107-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443601/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Digital Power: The Cutting Edge Technology in Power Semiconductors
Recent Market Activity
After An Early Period of Hiatus in Adoption, Digital Power is
Now Poised for Technology Takeoff
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Power ICs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Analog Devices, Inc. (US)
Bel Fuse Inc. (US)
Dialog Semiconductor (UK)
Ericsson Power Modules AB (Sweden)
Exar Corporation (US)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
Intersil Corporation (US)
Linear Technology Corporation (US)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (US)
Microchip Technology, Inc. (US)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
ON Semiconductor Corporation (US)
Rohm Semiconductor (Japan)
STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Speeds of Modern Microprocessors Throws the Spotlight
on Digital Power Management and Control
Need for Intelligent Energy Management & Improved Efficiency
Spurs R&D and Commercial Interest in Digital Power ICs
Multiple Voltage Rails in Networking & Telecom Equipment Make
Telecom & Enterprise Networking the Largest Application Areas
for Digital Power ICs
Design & Efficiency Challenges of Cellular Base Station
Equipment Spurs Adoption of Digital Power Technologies
Integrated Microcontroller Based Design Architectures for
Digital Power Management
PoE: A Potential Application Area for Digital Power ICs
Migration to Smart Lighting Drives Opportunities for Digital
Power ICs in LED Lighting
PMBus? Power-Industry Standard to Play an Instrumental Role in
the Success of Digital Power ICs
Technology Innovations
Market Share Findings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Power ICs Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Digital Power ICs Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Digital Power Control (DPC) (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Digital Power Control (DPC) (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
Table 5: Digital Power Management (DPM) (Product Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 6: Digital Power Management (DPM) (Product Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Power ICs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: United States Digital Power ICs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: United States Digital Power ICs Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Digital Power ICs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Digital Power ICs Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Market for Digital Power ICs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 12: Japanese Digital Power ICs Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Digital Power ICs Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 14: Chinese Digital Power ICs Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Power ICs Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European Digital Power ICs Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Digital Power ICs Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: European Digital Power ICs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 18: European Digital Power ICs Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 19: Digital Power ICs Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: French Digital Power ICs Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 21: Digital Power ICs Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: German Digital Power ICs Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Digital Power ICs Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Italian Digital Power ICs Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Digital Power ICs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: United Kingdom Digital Power ICs Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Digital Power ICs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 28: Rest of Europe Digital Power ICs Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Digital Power ICs Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Digital Power ICs Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Digital Power ICs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Digital Power ICs Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443601/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: