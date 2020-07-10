New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Power ICs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443601/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the period 2020-2027.Digital Power Control (DPC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.2% CAGR to reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital Power Management (DPM) segment is readjusted to a revised 21.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.4% share of the global Digital Power ICs market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Digital Power ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$502.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.65% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 17.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 107-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Analog Devices, Inc.

Bel Fuse Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor

Ericsson Power Modules AB

Exar Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Intersil Corporation

Linear Technology Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Rohm Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Inc.







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Digital Power: The Cutting Edge Technology in Power Semiconductors

Recent Market Activity

After An Early Period of Hiatus in Adoption, Digital Power is

Now Poised for Technology Takeoff

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Power ICs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Speeds of Modern Microprocessors Throws the Spotlight

on Digital Power Management and Control

Need for Intelligent Energy Management & Improved Efficiency

Spurs R&D and Commercial Interest in Digital Power ICs

Multiple Voltage Rails in Networking & Telecom Equipment Make

Telecom & Enterprise Networking the Largest Application Areas

for Digital Power ICs

Design & Efficiency Challenges of Cellular Base Station

Equipment Spurs Adoption of Digital Power Technologies

Integrated Microcontroller Based Design Architectures for

Digital Power Management

PoE: A Potential Application Area for Digital Power ICs

Migration to Smart Lighting Drives Opportunities for Digital

Power ICs in LED Lighting

PMBus? Power-Industry Standard to Play an Instrumental Role in

the Success of Digital Power ICs

Technology Innovations

Market Share Findings



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 41

