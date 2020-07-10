New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443600/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 64.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Public, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 65.4% CAGR to reach US$96.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Private segment is readjusted to a revised 62.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.6% share of the global Blockchain Technology market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 60.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Blockchain Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$22.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 60.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 57.5% and 54.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 43.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$22.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Hybrid Segment Corners a 11.2% Share in 2020
In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 60.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$396.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 311-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Blockchain, The Technological Essence of Bitcoin, Emerges to
Disrupt the Digital Economy
The Promise of Decentralized Internet
Moving Beyond Bitcoin
Revolutionizing Benefits of Blockchain that Double Up as
Powerful Growth Drivers
Decentralized Database, Immutability, Encrypted Blocks and
Elimination of Intermediaries - Inimitable Benefits of
Blockchain Technology to Propel Market Growth
The Three Generations of Blockchain Technology
Recent Market Activity
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Growth in Blockchain Technology Sphere
While Financial Services Sector Leads Blockchain Applications,
Non-Finance Sectors Look to Catch-up with Investigational
Blockchain-based Initiatives
Next-Generation Blockchain Innovations to Foster Development of
New Applications
While Finance Industry Leads, Non-Finance Sectors Present Long
-term Potential
Public Blockchain Networks Dominate Market Revenues
Global Competitor Market Shares
Blockchain Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AlphaPoint Corporation (USA)
Blockchain Global (Australia)
Blockchain Tech Ltd (Canada)
BlockCypher, Inc. (USA)
Bloq (USA)
Chain, Inc. (USA)
Coinfirm Ltd. (UK)
Consensus Systems (USA)
Credits (UK)
Digital Asset Holdings, LLC (USA)
IBM (USA)
LUKKA, INC. (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Monax Industries (UK)
Nasdaq (USA)
ShoCard (USA)
The Bitfury Group (USA)
The Linux Foundation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Noteworthy Trends & Issues
Widening Network of IoT Systems to Power Blockchain
Implementations
Blockchain Assumes Critical Role as a Tool for Enabling
Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked
Venture Capitalists Flock to Fund Blockchain Companies: An
Indication of the High Growth Potential of Blockchain
Technology
Blockchain-as-a Service (BaaS): Outsourcing the Implementation
and Management of Blockchain-based Platforms
Smart Contracts: Among the Most Promising Use Cases of
Distributed Ledger Technology
Emerging Trends in the Blockchain Technology Landscape
Combination of AI and Blockchain - Focus on Development
Initiatives
Blockchain Technology Emerges to Mitigate Issues Impeding
Deployment of IoT
Promising Innovations to Facilitate Further Advancements in
Blockchain Technology
Though Built Originally for Bitcoin, Innovative Applications
Set to Transform Blockchain Market
Industry-wide Collaborations: Critical for Developing Practical
Applications of Blockchain
Existing Regulatory Framework & Infrastructure Limitations
Impede Wider Adoption of Blockchain Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Blockchain Technology Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Blockchain Technology Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Public (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Public (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Private (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Private (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Hybrid (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Hybrid (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Financial Services (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Financial Services (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Telecom & Media (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Telecom & Media (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Transportation (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Transportation (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Healthcare (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Healthcare (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Blockchain Technology Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Blockchain Technology Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: United States Blockchain Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: United States Blockchain Technology Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Blockchain Technology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Blockchain Technology Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 25: Canadian Blockchain Technology Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Market for Blockchain Technology: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Japanese Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Blockchain Technology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 30: Blockchain Technology Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Blockchain Technology Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Chinese Blockchain Technology Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 33: Chinese Demand for Blockchain Technology in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Chinese Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Blockchain Technology Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 35: European Blockchain Technology Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Blockchain Technology Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Blockchain Technology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 38: European Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: European Blockchain Technology Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 40: European Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 41: Blockchain Technology Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 42: French Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Blockchain Technology Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 44: French Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 45: Blockchain Technology Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 46: German Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: Blockchain Technology Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Blockchain Technology Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Blockchain Technology Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Italian Blockchain Technology Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 51: Italian Demand for Blockchain Technology in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 52: Italian Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Blockchain Technology:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: United Kingdom Blockchain Technology Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Blockchain Technology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Blockchain Technology Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Blockchain Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 58: Rest of Europe Blockchain Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Rest of Europe Blockchain Technology Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe Blockchain Technology Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Blockchain Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Blockchain Technology Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Blockchain Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Blockchain Technology Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 67: Rest of World Blockchain Technology Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 68: Rest of World Blockchain Technology Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 119
