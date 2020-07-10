New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443600/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 64.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Public, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 65.4% CAGR to reach US$96.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Private segment is readjusted to a revised 62.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.6% share of the global Blockchain Technology market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 60.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Blockchain Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$22.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 60.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 57.5% and 54.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 43.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$22.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Hybrid Segment Corners a 11.2% Share in 2020

In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 60.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$396.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 311-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Blockchain, The Technological Essence of Bitcoin, Emerges to

Disrupt the Digital Economy

The Promise of Decentralized Internet

Moving Beyond Bitcoin

Revolutionizing Benefits of Blockchain that Double Up as

Powerful Growth Drivers

Decentralized Database, Immutability, Encrypted Blocks and

Elimination of Intermediaries - Inimitable Benefits of

Blockchain Technology to Propel Market Growth

The Three Generations of Blockchain Technology

Recent Market Activity

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Growth in Blockchain Technology Sphere

While Financial Services Sector Leads Blockchain Applications,

Non-Finance Sectors Look to Catch-up with Investigational

Blockchain-based Initiatives

Next-Generation Blockchain Innovations to Foster Development of

New Applications

While Finance Industry Leads, Non-Finance Sectors Present Long

-term Potential

Public Blockchain Networks Dominate Market Revenues

Global Competitor Market Shares

Blockchain Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AlphaPoint Corporation (USA)

Blockchain Global (Australia)

Blockchain Tech Ltd (Canada)

BlockCypher, Inc. (USA)

Bloq (USA)

Chain, Inc. (USA)

Coinfirm Ltd. (UK)

Consensus Systems (USA)

Credits (UK)

Digital Asset Holdings, LLC (USA)

IBM (USA)

LUKKA, INC. (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Monax Industries (UK)

Nasdaq (USA)

ShoCard (USA)

The Bitfury Group (USA)

The Linux Foundation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Noteworthy Trends & Issues

Widening Network of IoT Systems to Power Blockchain

Implementations

Blockchain Assumes Critical Role as a Tool for Enabling

Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked

Venture Capitalists Flock to Fund Blockchain Companies: An

Indication of the High Growth Potential of Blockchain

Technology

Blockchain-as-a Service (BaaS): Outsourcing the Implementation

and Management of Blockchain-based Platforms

Smart Contracts: Among the Most Promising Use Cases of

Distributed Ledger Technology

Emerging Trends in the Blockchain Technology Landscape

Combination of AI and Blockchain - Focus on Development

Initiatives

Blockchain Technology Emerges to Mitigate Issues Impeding

Deployment of IoT

Promising Innovations to Facilitate Further Advancements in

Blockchain Technology

Though Built Originally for Bitcoin, Innovative Applications

Set to Transform Blockchain Market

Industry-wide Collaborations: Critical for Developing Practical

Applications of Blockchain

Existing Regulatory Framework & Infrastructure Limitations

Impede Wider Adoption of Blockchain Technology



