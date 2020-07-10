CALGARY, Alberta, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia‎ on July 10, 2020 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) re-elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, David Winter, Gregory D. Elliot, Francisco Diaz, Oswaldo Cisneros, Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco and Ariel Merenstein to the Board of Directors; (ii) appointed KPMG LLP, as Canacol's auditors; and (iii) approved the amended stock option plan of the Corporation and the unallocated stock options thereunder.



The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Charle Gamba 91,523,771 98.67 % 1,235,240 1.33 % Michael Hibberd 89,073,888 96.03 % 3,685,123 3.97 % David Winter 85,335,570 92.00 % 7,423,441 8.00 % Gregory D. Elliot 90,969,065 98.07 % 1,789,946 1.93 % Francisco Diaz 89,588,954 96.58 % 3,170,057 3.42 % Oswaldo Cisneros 90,934,636 98.03 % 1,824,375 1.97 % Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco 81,263,568 87.61 % 11,495,443 12.39 % Ariel Merenstein ‎ 91,950,081 99.13 % 808,930 0.87 %

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 21, 2020 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

